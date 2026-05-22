Stampeders sign American running back Terion Stewart

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have signed American running back Terion Stewart, the team announced on Friday.

Stewart played his final collegiate season (2025) at Virginia Tech and appeared in 10 games. He had 82 carries for 469 yards, including an 85-yard run, and added four catches for 19 yards out of the backfield for the Hokies.

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Stewart had previously played five seasons (2020-24) at Bowling Green, making 15 starts in 32 games. He tallied 391 rushes for 2,306 yards and 22 touchdowns with the Falcons along with five receptions for 49 yards. Stewart was a first-team all-Mid-American Conference selection in 2024 and was second-team all-conference for his 2023 season.

In a corresponding move, the Stamps have released American running back Kay’Ron Lynch-Adams. He had seven carries for 14 yards and two catches for 34 yards in Monday’s preseason win at home over the Saskatchewan Roughriders.