A.J. Allen’s top 5 running backs in the CFL

Who better to ask about the best running backs in the CFL than one of the defenders responsible for stopping them?

During the CFL’s off-season content capture in April, Ottawa linebacker A.J. Allen sat in the analyst chair to rank the toughest running backs he’s faced so far in his career.

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A notable name was left off this list, AJ Ouellette, the league’s second-leading rusher in 2025 (1,222 yards). There was a simple explanation.

“I can’t say AJ Ouellette because that’s my dog and I haven’t played against him yet,” smiled Allen of his former teammate.

Here are Allen’s toughest running backs to play against.

1. JUSTIN RANKIN | EDMONTON ELKS

The first name on Allen’s list was Edmonton Elks running back Justin Rankin.

The five-foot-10, 210-pounder was difficult to stop in 2025, especially when he got into the open field. His 90-yard rush against Calgary in Week 14 was the longest by any running back last season and he led the league in rushes longer than 20 yards (12).

“(He has) speed, power, ball carrier vision, ball control, (he) never fumbles, and he can do it running and passing,” said Allen. “They can just give him a check down and he’s sliding to the crib.”

2. DEDRICK MILLS | CALGARY STAMPEDERS

Dedrick Mills, the workhorse in Cowtown, was next on Allen’s list. Mills finished last season with 1,409 yards on the ground, earning the rushing crown. He was also counted on to move the chains, recording 46 runs of 10+ yards, 15 more than second-place Brady Oliveira.

Mills was tough to tackle, forcing 51 missed tackles in 2025, just two fewer than leader Rankin, according to PFF.

“He’s physical and he’s one of those guys that, no matter how many times you hit him, he’s gonna get back up,” Allen said. “He’s just fine taking bruising.”

3. JAMES BUTLER | BC LIONS

James Butler enjoyed the best season of his career in 2025 (1,213 yards) and he impressed Allen enough to put him at No. 3 on his list.

Butler is a dual-threat running back, taking handoffs and catching passes out of the backfield. The 31-year-old is also tough to tackle, finishing just behind Rankin and Mills in missed tackles forced (43), according to PFF.

“I like James as a running back because he can do running and passing, and then he can make people miss,” said Allen. “He’s always in balance, so he’s able to shift people and go different directions a lot.”

4. BRADY OLIVEIRA | WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

When explaining what makes Brady Oliveira special and why he’s been included in the linebacker’s rankings, Allen only had one thing to say.

“They give him the ball a ton,” laughed Allen.

Oliveira has been the engine that powers the Blue Bombers offence since he became the feature running back, and 2025 was no exception. Known for his bully-ball style of play, the five-foot-10, 226-pounder took 201 handoffs last season, racking up 1,163 yards in 15 games. Winnipeg also relied on Oliveira in checkdown situations, hauling in a career-high 61 passes last season for 546 yards, 466 of which came after the catch.

Strong in pass protection as well, Oliveira has been a trusted outlet for the Bombers’ offence.

5. GREG BELL | OTTAWA REDBLACKS

HAVE YOURSELF A DAY GREG BELL! A personal best 146 rushing yards and now a touchdown as well!#CFLGameDay

🗓️: @Ticats vs. Alouettes LIVE NOW

🇨🇦: TSN, RDS

🌎: CFL+ pic.twitter.com/kua532xeXT — CFL (@CFL) September 6, 2025

Allen finishes his list with his new teammate, who’s new to REDBLACKS colours too: Greg Bell.

Bell was the starting running back in Hamilton in 2025 before he signed as a free agent in the nation’s capital. He surpassed 1,000 yards in his second season in the CFL, quickly turning heads.

And that’s not the only thing quick about Bell.

His acceleration allows him to pull away before linebackers can take him down, making him dangerous if he gets into space.

“He’s extremely fast and he gets up to speed very quickly,” Allen said. “That’s definitely something that can mess with your tackling.”