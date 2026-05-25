CFL Fantasy presented by theScore Bet now available on CFL Game Zone

TORONTO — Until now, the exclusive job of CFL General Manager has been limited to nine select individuals. That changes now.

Anyone from anywhere can now draft a team of CFL stars and build a championship contender from the comforts of home through the all-new CFL Fantasy presented by theScore Bet on CFL Game Zone.

“CFL Fantasy presented by theScore Bet is the perfect way to dive deeper into fandom. New fans can learn more about the league and their favourite players, while seasoned diehards can engage with our game like never before. Draft and build the perfect team and then each week, set your starting lineup and tune in to watch the action unfold!” said Commissioner Stewart Johnston.

Much like the celebrated hallmarks of Canadian football, CFL Fantasy will offer a unique experience compared to similar offerings from other leagues and platforms. The National Flex position adds a Canadian twist, likening roster construction for CFL Fantasy GMs to the jobs of their real-life counterparts, while ensuring Red and White representation and providing added exposure for Canadians in the league. Given the limited number of starting pivots, the QB Super Flex position offers balance, allowing fans to slot in a wide receiver or running back into their lineups instead of a pivot.

CFL FANTASY PRESENTED BY THESCORE BET

» Play CFL Fantasy now on CFL Game Zone

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» CFL Fantasy 101: West Division must-drafts, value picks and more

CFL GAME ZONE – 2026 OFFERINGS

Outside of those flairs of Canadiana, CFL Fantasy GMs will delve into the full experience of managing a team in the CFL. Create or join a league with four or six teams. Draft 13 CFL stars, including at least one Canadian to take full advantage of the National Flex position, then set a weekly lineup and go head-to-head across Weeks 1-16 of the CFL’s regular season. Battle through the CFL Fantasy Playoffs from Weeks 17-19 to claim the ultimate bragging rights as league champion.

“theScore Bet is proud to be a launch partner, powering CFL Fantasy and providing fans a new way to get into the excitement all season long. In addition, theScore Bet will be creating custom betting markets based on fantasy rosters and launching new features designed specifically for CFL fans.” – Justin Hergianto, Head of Marketing, PENN Interactive

In addition, the CFL and theScore Bet will collaborate on further enhancements, including the integration of live odds into the Fantasy game and the development of a more personalized and engaging user experience.

Each CFL Game Zone account that creates or joins a league earns an entry into a draw for a trip for two to the 113th Grey Cup in Calgary on Sunday, November 15, including tickets, flights and accommodations. The all-new CFL Fantasy joins CFL Game Zone’s slate of free-to-play offerings, products and contests, to engage and entertain fans.

theScore BET

​theScore BET, a wholly owned subsidiary of PENN Entertainment, is a cutting-edge online sports betting and iGaming app that features a comprehensive menu of wagering options, a suite of innovative features, fast load times and seamless navigation. ​ Available in Ontario and expected to launch in Alberta on July 13th pending regulatory approval, theScore BET is also natively integrated with theScore, a leading sports media app that offers real-time updates and alerts, stats and scores, and personalized content feeds. When paired together, theScore and theScore BET provide a deeply connected media and betting experience. ​ theScore BET is regulated by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario and operates in Ontario pursuant to an operating agreement with iGaming Ontario. theScore BET is an RG Check accredited operator and is committed to making gaming safe and fun for its players.