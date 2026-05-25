MMQB: Ranking the CFL’s top defensive backs

One of the lasting images from last year’s Eastern Final, at least from a Hamilton perspective, was Bo Levi Mitchell’s grimace as time expired.

The future Hall of Fame quarterback watched from the sidelines as Montreal’s José Maltos Díaz nailed a game winning field goal to eliminate the Tiger-Cats one game short of the Grey Cup. And now, as we continue highlighting one story for each team ahead of the 2026 season, we land on Hamilton and Mitchell’s quest for one more Grey Cup opportunity.

“Bo still wants to play football, and Bo can get the job done,” president of football operations Orlondo Steinauer told CFL.ca in the off-season. “He can lead a football team, and he has everything you would want to lead your team to a championship.”

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Despite light retirement whispers, Mitchell signed a two-year extension in December. Now 36, Mitchell is closer to the end than the beginning and each Grey Cup near-miss feels that much more urgent. He hasn’t competed for the CFL’s top prize since 2018, when he led Calgary to victory in the 106th Grey Cup.

The good news is Mitchell is playing some of the best football of his career after a frustrating stretch that spanned roughly three seasons. He’s led the league in passing yards and touchdowns the last two years, earning back-to-back East Division Most Outstanding Player nods in the process.

“His arm talent is amazing, the strength he still has,” receiver Kenny Lawler told CFL.ca’s Kristina Costabile earlier this off-season. “(He can) push the ball when he needs to throw it down the field, but then he knows when to put touch, and then the accuracy that he has.”

It’s clear winning a Grey Cup and ending a title drought spanning back to 1999 is the only goal for the Ticats this season. That goes for Mitchell and everyone else who endured November’s heartbreaking loss to the Alouettes.

“I’m just taking in the pain,” admitted Lawler. “What it felt like, the heartbreak of not being to go to the Grey Cup. I’m bringing that with me. I use that pain to be able to fuel me and be able to give me something to chase.”

DOUBLING DOWN

The off-season story in Winnipeg revolved around their desire to bring home one more title while their championship window is still open. After failing to make the Grey Cup for the first time in six years, the Bombers opted to retain a huge swath of their core, while also making significant splashes in free agency like defensive lineman Jake Ceresna and offensive lineman Jarell Broxton.

“We’ve built something pretty damn special here, so you’d like to continue that,” head coach Mike O’Shea said over the winter. “(Last) season didn’t work out the way we wanted, but I think there’s still a lot of growth to be had and a lot of legs left in it.”

Now that the off-season is over, the big story in the Manitoba capital is whether this double down works. It’s a question because the Blue Bombers, who fell 31-27 to Saskatchewan in preseason action Saturday, enter 2026 with many of their core pieces well over the age of 30. Some wonder if this is the year that catches up to Winnipeg.

Quarterback Zach Collaros turns 38 in August. Stanley Bryant is 40, while fellow mainstay offensive lineman Pat Neufeld is 37. On defence, Willie Jefferson turned 35 in January, while Kyrie Wilson is 33 and Deatrick Nichols turns 32 in June.

I understand why there’s uncertainty, and quite honestly skepticism, the Bombers can get where they want to go with a very veteran core. But with multiple future Hall of Famers listed in the group above, I tend to lean more optimistic. Winnipeg has a point to prove led by some of the best and proudest players of this generation.

There’s something to be said for that kind of motivation.

ROUNDING OUT THE SECONDARY

With the addition of our choices at receiver to our MMQB positional rankings last week, our 2026 list is really starting to take shape.

This week we’re back on the defensive side of the ball as we hone in on our selections from the rest of the secondary.

HALFBACK

1. ROLAN MILLIGAN JR. | SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

Rolan Milligan Jr. takes top spot for a second consecutive year and now has a Grey Cup ring to back it up. The 2024 Most Outstanding Defensive Player didn’t put up the same totals last season, but Milligan still recorded 52 defensive tackles, four interceptions, and one defensive touchdown while patrolling the boundary side with corner Marcus Sayles.

2. Evan Holm | Winnipeg Blue Bombers

3. Destin Talbert | Hamilton Tiger-Cats

SAM LINEBACKER

1. REDHA KRAMDI | WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

INTERCEPTED! Redha Kramdi goes UP and takes it away! #CFLGameDay

🗓️: Roughriders vs @Wpg_BlueBombers LIVE NOW

🇨🇦: TSN

🌎: CFL+ pic.twitter.com/9e5ETdp41A — CFL (@CFL) September 6, 2025

Last season saw Redha Kramdi emerge as one of the league’s elite SAMs and there’s no reason that shouldn’t continue in 2026. A strong run-stopper, Kramdi recorded 47 defensive tackles, one interception, and one forced fumble last year and was ranked number one at his position by Pro Football Focus.

2. Adarius Pickett | Toronto Argonauts

3. Derrick Moncrief | Calgary Stampeders

SAFETY

1. STAVROS KATSANTONIS | HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

Another repeat winner, Stavros Katsantonis is coming off a career season that saw him record 69 defensive tackles and six interceptions, the latter of which had him tied for the league lead. Perhaps the league’s best safety in coverage, Katsantonis gives Hamilton all kinds of options in the defensive backfield with a Canadian passport to boot.

2. Damon Webb | Calgary Stampeders

3. Jackson Findlay | BC Lions