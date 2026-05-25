Ticats sign returner Isaiah Wooden Sr., release returner Mario Alford

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed American wide receiver and returner Isaiah Wooden Sr., the team announced on Monday.

Wooden, 26, returns to Hamilton after a brief stint with the NFL’s Cleveland Browns, where he signed in January 2026. The five-foot-nine, 170-pound native of San Diego, California, appeared in 15 games with the Tiger-Cats over the 2024 and 2025 seasons, recording 45 kickoff returns for 1,185 yards and two touchdowns, while adding 38 punt returns for 570 yards and one touchdown, along with two special teams tackles. In 2025, he led the CFL in punt return average (15.0 yards) and ranked second in kickoff return average (26.3 yards).

“We’re excited to have Isaiah back with our organization,” said Orlondo Steinauer, president of football operations. “He’s an explosive athlete who knows our environment, understands our expectations, and adds another dynamic piece to our roster.”

“Isaiah is a great teammate and an elite returner,” said head coach Scott Milanovich. “I believe he is just scratching the surface of what he can contribute to our team. We are thrilled to bring him back to Hamilton.”

The team also announced on Monday that they have released returner/receiver Mario Alford. Alford signed as a free agent earlier this off-season after spending the last four seasons with the Saskatchewan Roughriders. He played in the first quarter of Hamilton’s preseason game against Toronto on Saturday, where he returned a missed field goal for a touchdown that was called back on a penalty.

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Prior to joining Hamilton, Wooden spent time with the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons and Los Angeles Chargers following the 2024 NFL Draft. He also signed with the CFL’s BC Lions before being released later that year.

Wooden played his final two collegiate seasons at Southern Utah University, where he recorded 100 receptions for 1,726 yards and 20 touchdowns while earning First-Team All-UAC honours in 2023. He began his collegiate career at Utah Tech University and Kent State University.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats also announced they have signed American defensive back Stephen Douglas and running back Trent Battle.

Douglas, 24, played two seasons at Northwood University (2023-25), appearing in 16 games and recording 103 tackles (73 solo), 3.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions, eight pass breakups and one blocked kick. Prior to transferring to Northwood, the five-foot-11, 192-pound native of Conifer, Colorado spent two seasons at Albion College (2021-22), where he registered 42 tackles (31 solo), three tackles for loss, one interception, three passes defended, one forced fumble and one blocked kick in 11 games. Douglas previously signed with the Tiger-Cats in March 2026.

Battle, 23, played 48 games over four seasons at Texas Christian University (2022-25), rushing 127 times for 598 yards and eight touchdowns while adding 27 receptions for 253 yards. The six-foot-one, 205-pound native of Daphne, Alabama also recorded 11 special teams tackles (eight solo) during his collegiate career. He attended rookie minicamp with the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons following the 2026 NFL Draft.

The following player has been moved to the retired list:

AMER – LB – Ryan Meed

The following players have also been released:

AMER – DB – Gavin Gibson

AMER – RB – Shane Watts