3 reasons you can’t miss Montreal vs. Hamilton in Week 1

HAMILTON — The road to the 113th Grey Cup begins with a playoff rematch as the Hamilton Tiger-Cats host the Montreal Alouettes at Hamilton Stadium on Thursday, June 4 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

The two East Division rivals meet for the first time since last season’s Eastern Final, when a José Maltos Díaz walk-off field goal sent the Alouettes to the 112th Grey Cup and ended Hamilton’s season in heartbreaking fashion.

Here are three things that make the first regular season game of 2026 a must-watch appointment.

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1. A PLAYOFF REMATCH WITH PLENTY OF EMOTION

Both teams know exactly what’s at stake whenever Hamilton and Montreal meet, especially after last year’s dramatic Eastern Final.

“It’s going to be an incredible atmosphere,” said Alouettes quarterback Davis Alexander at the CFL’s content capture earlier this off-season when asked about his team’s Week 1 matchup. “Those fans are some of, if not the most passionate fans in the league. You know they’re going to bring it.

“Two years ago, we had that feeling when we lost to Toronto in 2024 (in the Eastern Final), and we were fortunate enough to open against them at home the next season. You can try to say it’s just another game, but it’s the first game of the year in a hostile environment like the Hammer.”

Montreal receiver Tyson Philpot also expects a highly charged atmosphere.

“Obviously they’re going to want to get us back for ending their season last year on a walk-off field goal,” said Philpot. “But I think that game is going to set the tone for the season for us.”

2. HAMILTON’S NEW-LOOK ROSTER

The Tiger-Cats enter 2026 with several key additions, including linebacker Wynton McManis, who joined the team after helping the Toronto Argonauts win the 111th Grey Cup two seasons ago.

McManis emphasized the importance of starting fast.

“I think everybody wants to win as soon as you come out,” said McManis. “You can have a great off-season and feel good about your team, but it’s always about how you finish.

“That being said, it’s always good to come out and win Week 1 because it lets you know your team is on the right track and that people are bonding and coming together the right way.”

Philpot also acknowledged Hamilton’s revamped roster heading into the opener.

“It’s Hamilton, it’s an East Division rival and we always seem to be playing each other in the Eastern Semi-Final or the Eastern Final,” said Philpot. “They’ve obviously added some talent, so it’s a bit of a new-look team, but we like taking down the best.”

3. AN EARLY EAST DIVISION MEASURING STICK

Week 1 games always carry excitement, but opening the season against a division rival adds another layer.

Receiver Kenny Lawler believes Hamilton will be ready for the challenge.

“It’s great to start with an East Division matchup,” said Lawler. “Obviously they beat us last year, but we don’t bring turmoil from last year into a new season. If anything, it’s added fuel.

“They’re a great team. They went to the Grey Cup last year and won it a couple of years ago, so they’re great competition.”

With playoff history, divisional stakes and a loud Hamilton crowd expected to set the tone, the 2026 CFL season opener already carries the feel of a post-season game in early June.