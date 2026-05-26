CFL players reveal anonymous 2026 Power Rankings

TORONTO — Players around the CFL know better than anyone which teams are toughest to play against.

During the CFL’s content capture in April, players anonymously submitted their power rankings for the strongest teams heading into the 2026 season. Their lists ranked eight teams, all clubs except their own, assuming each player would rank their squad at the top.

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The results featured few surprises at the top, with the defending Grey Cup champion Saskatchewan Roughriders earning the No. 1 spot after returning much of the core that captured the 112th Grey Cup. Montreal and Hamilton also received strong support following successful 2025 campaigns, while BC and Calgary rounded out the top five.

Elsewhere in the rankings, players still showed considerable respect for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, despite the club finishing fourth in the West Division last season, while Ottawa’s aggressive off-season overhaul helped the REDBLACKS climb ahead of both Edmonton and Toronto.