Riders sign National offensive lineman Connor Klassen

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed National offensive lineman Connor Klassen, the team announced on Tuesday.

Klassen joins the Saskatchewan Roughriders for a second time after initially spending the 2022 season on the practice roster as a territorial junior while also playing for the Regina Thunder.

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The Big River, Saskatchewan native spent four seasons with the Thunder (2019-22) and, in his final year, was recognized as the Prairie Football Conference’s Outstanding Lineman and a First-Team CJFL All-Canadian. He was part of a Thunder offensive line that provided airtight protection for PFC All-Star quarterback Carter Shewchuk and helped the team capture the league championship.

Following his time with the Thunder, Klassen joined the University of Regina Rams, starting at right tackle in all the Rams’ Canada West games in 2023 and 2024, helping the Rams win the Hardy Cup for the first time in more than 20 years. Klassen was selected by the BC Lions in the fourth round (37th overall) of the 2025 CFL Canadian Draft but missed the 2025 season due to injury.

In addition, the Club has released American defensive lineman Marcus Haynes.