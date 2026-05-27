3 game stacks you need to draft in CFL Fantasy

“I love it when a stack comes together.” — What General Hannibal Smith might have said after having Nick Arbuckle, Jake Herslow, and Kevin Mital in a CFL Weekly Fantasy football lineup last season.

Building a successful CFL Fantasy presented by theScore Bet team includes the ability to risk stacking up a trio of players in a particular matchup. There is a sense of performing a high-wire act sans a net when banking on a trio of talents from one team, but, oh, what a beautiful sight it is when your gamble pays off handsomely.

Each of the nine teams in the league can muster a solid trio, and there will be at least one week during the 2026 season when a squad can be effectively utilized.

However, three teams will stand out almost weekly, so draft accordingly if you want to make the most of the opportunities each presents.

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BC LIONS

QUARTERBACK NATHAN ROURKE | RUNNING BACK JAMES BUTLER | RECEIVER JUSTIN MCINNIS

Let’s be realistic: you’re not having both Nathan Rourke and Keon Hatcher Sr. in your lineup. One can dream, right? Still, this is the league’s best stack when it comes to QB/RB/WR and is reasonably attainable in many draft formats.

What hasn’t been said about Rourke’s potential? A season of producing at least 50 combined majors is possible, especially when helped by a running back who has generated at least 1,000 rushing yards in three of the past four seasons. Having to “settle” for Justin McInnis means having a receiver with a combined 168 catches for 2,725 yards and 14 majors in the last two campaigns, all while averaging at least 16 yards per reception.

A sneaky good fantasy stack would come if you’re unable to add James Butler. Receiver Jevon Cottoy is on the brink of a huge breakout season, and if the former Langley Rams standout lives up to expectations, a trio of him, Rourke, and McInnis would do a wealth of fantasy damage to opposing teams.

CALGARY STAMPEDERS

QUARTERBACK VERNON ADAMS JR. | RUNNING BACK DEDRICK MILLS | RECEIVER JALEN PHILPOT

The Stamps’ offence will continue to be focused on All-CFLer Dedrick Mills, who led the league in rushing in 2025 and is primed to generate bigger numbers behind one of the CFL’s best run-blocking units. Mills also scored a career-best 11 majors while also being a contributor in Calgary’s passing game (33 receptions, 292 yards).

Vernon Adams Jr. tossed for 4,247 yards and 21 touchdown passes in his first year with the Stamps, but he’s also two seasons removed from lighting up opposing secondaries to the tune of 4,769 yards and 31 passing majors while with BC. If that version of Adams shows up, then this stack becomes truly special.

Speaking of special, Jalen Philpot finished the regular season with at least six receptions in three of his last four games before pulling in seven catches for 120 yards and a touchdown in the Western Semi-Final loss to the Lions. Even with the return of Reggie Begelton to the lineup, 2026 is set up perfectly for Philpot to rival his brother, Tyson, among the upper crust of the league’s best pass-catchers.

MONTREAL ALOUETTES

QUARTERBACK DAVIS ALEXANDER | RUNNING BACK STEVIE SCOTT III | RECEIVER TYSON PHILPOT

Let’s not let the West Division have all the fun, shall we? The Als’ trio showed its potential in the Eastern Semi-Final, with Alexander (384 passing yards, one TD), Scott (18 carries, 133 rushing yards, two majors), and Philpot (10 catches, 135 yards, one touchdown) each stepping up their respective games in the win over the Blue Bombers. With Alexander coming into the season healthy, Scott entrenched as the team’s RB1, and Philpot on the brink of superstardom, this might be the stack to invest in.

Alexander threw for at least 300 yards in three of his last four regular season games and will easily surpass his total of 10 touchdown passes in 2025. Realistically, a season of 25-28 scoring passes isn’t too much to ask.

Count on Scott to top his modest total of one rushing score from last season while threatening to record 1,000 yards on the ground. Staying on the field is the only thing keeping Philpot from his first 1,000-yard campaign and a bid for a spot on the All-CFL team.

If you can’t get Philpot, then Tyler Snead is a smart play. Coming off a career-best 1,129-yard season, Snead is going to get his share of targets; having recorded five games of at least 100 yards last year, Snead knows what to do once the ball is in his hands.