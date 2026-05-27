3 reasons you can’t miss Winnipeg at Calgary in Week 1

CALGARY — A tightly contested West Division race in 2025 left little room for error, and both the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Calgary Stampeders know the importance of getting off to a fast start when they meet on Friday, June 5 at McMahon Stadium in Calgary at 9:00 p.m. ET.

Last season, four of the five West Division teams finished with at least 10 wins, with Calgary finishing third at 11-7 and Winnipeg right behind in fourth at 10-8. With another competitive race expected in 2026, this matchup already carries significant weight.

Here are three reasons this early-season West Division showdown could have major playoff implications later in the year.

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1. EVERY WEST DIVISION GAME MATTERS

The margin for error in the West has become razor thin, making head-to-head divisional matchups critical.

Blue Bombers running back Brady Oliveira knows how important a fast start could be.

“I think every season is important to start off on the right track with a win, but it’s even more important when you’re playing a West Division opponent,” Oliveira told CFL.ca back in April. “With us being in the West and playing Calgary in Calgary, starting 1-0 against a division opponent is massive.

“We all saw how last year went down to the wire with the playoff race, so it’s really important for us to start fast.”

2. TIEBREAKERS COULD COME INTO PLAY AGAIN

With so many evenly matched teams in the West, players understand that June results can become extremely important by the end of the season.

That’s especially true for Calgary quarterback Vernon Adams Jr.

“It’s always great to start off the year and get up early and often,” said Adams Jr. “Especially in a league game, because sometimes that matters in the tiebreakers at the end of the year when you play a team three times.

“If you can get a win early against one of your rivals, it helps in the long run. So it’s very important.”

3. BOTH TEAMS STILL HAVE GREY CUP EXPECTATIONS

Despite finishing third and fourth in the West last season, both Calgary and Winnipeg enter 2026 expecting to compete for the 113th Grey Cup.

Quarterback Zach Collaros praised Calgary’s consistency and the challenge the Stampeders present every year.

“It’s important. It’s a division game, so those two points really matter,” said Collaros. “They’re a great organization and they’ve had tons of success since I’ve been in the league. (Head coach and general manager) Dave Dickenson is one of the main reasons for that.

“Vernon Adams Jr. is an unbelievable talent at quarterback. He’s accomplished a ton already in his career and he’s a guy who can take over a football game at any moment.”

Calgary receiver Jalen Philpot also expects another heavyweight battle between two contenders.

“They added Tim White and made some big signings in the off-season, so we don’t expect them to be worse than they were last year,” said Philpot. “They were a good team last year and they’re going to be even better.”

With two veteran quarterbacks, Grey Cup expectations and crucial divisional points already on the line, the West Division spotlight will shine brightly on McMahon Stadium on Friday night.