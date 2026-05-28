3 reasons you can’t miss Edmonton at Ottawa in Week 1

OTTAWA — A new era begins for both the Edmonton Elks and Ottawa REDBLACKS when the two revamped teams close out Week 1 at TD Place on Saturday, June 6 at 7:00 p.m. ET.

After finishing at the bottom of their respective divisions in 2025, both franchises entered the off-season determined to reshape their identities and build rosters capable of returning to playoff contention in 2026.

Here are three signs both teams could be ready to take a step forward this season and why you should tune in for the final game of the opening week of the 2026 season.

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1. BOTH TEAMS WENT ALL-IN DURING THE OFF-SEASON

The Elks and REDBLACKS wasted little time reshaping their rosters after finishing last in their divisions in 2025.

Edmonton added several veteran pieces across the roster, including defensive end Malik Carney, receiver Joe Robustelli, and offensive linemen Coulter Woodmansey, Brendan Bordner, and Jordan Murray.

Ottawa was just as aggressive, bringing in linebacker A.J. Allen, defensive back/SAM linebacker C.J. Reavis, running back Greg Bell, and receiver Ayden Eberhardt. The REDBLACKS also hired Ryan Dinwiddie as head coach/general manager after his successful run with the Toronto Argonauts.

Both organizations clearly believe they’re ready to compete now.

2. EDMONTON BELIEVES LAST YEAR’S GROWTH WAS REAL

The Elks showed flashes during the second half of last season, improving defensively and playing more consistent football after a difficult start.

Running back Justin Rankin said the focus now is carrying that momentum into Week 1.

“Our biggest focus this year, and something head coach Mark Kilam is harping on, is starting fast,” Rankin told CFL.ca back in April. “We dug ourselves into a hole last year and had to be perfect at the end of the season, and in any professional league that’s really hard to do.

“If we come out and play the type of football we know how to play and continue building on the foundation we already laid, I think we’ll be amazing.”

Allen also pointed to the Elks’ defensive improvement under coordinator J.C. Sherritt.

“What impressed me about Edmonton was how much they improved throughout the year,” said Allen. “You could really see the players understanding what J.C. Sherritt was teaching.”

3. A BATTLE BETWEEN FAMILIAR FOES

Both the head coaches that will be on the sideline at TD Place are pretty familiar with each other. And familiarity raises the stakes.

Ryan Dinwiddie, who was named GM and head coach last November, is leading the REDBLACKS. Mark Kilam, on the other hand, is heading into his second year as the Elks bench boss.

Both were part of the Dave Dickenson’s staff in Calgary, with Kilam as special teams coordinator (2010-2024) and Dinwiddie as the quarterbacks coach (2016-2019). They’ve worked closely together and have seen each other’s tendencies and preparation up close. That turns this matchup from a season-opener to a chess match between two coaches who are likely to have an idea of what’s coming next.

Will the REDBLACKS get off on the right foot with a win in Dinwiddie’s first game with his new team? Or will Kilam get the best of his old friend and start Edmonton’s season 1-0?