Quarterback Jake Maier to start for REDBLACKS in Week 1

OTTAWA — Jake Maier will be the Ottawa REDBLACKS starting quarterback when their season kicks off next Saturday.

“Jake’s going to be our starter moving forward,” head coach and general manager Ryan Dinwiddie said on Thursday. The team also sent a post on X saying, “QB Jake Maier will start Week 1.”

The REDBLACKS open their regular season on Saturday, June 6 when they welcome the Edmonton Elks to TD Place at 7:00 p.m. ET.

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QB Jake Maier to start Week 1 pic.twitter.com/0s0BCUmmTj — Ottawa REDBLACKS (@REDBLACKS) May 28, 2026

Maier played in the first two quarters of Ottawa’s preseason opener last weekend against the Montreal Alouettes. He connected on 10 of 14 passes for 155 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. Maier signed with the REDBLACKS as a free agent this past February.

Dru Brown was Ottawa’s starter last season but only played in 11 games due to injury. He completed 196 of his 274 pass attempts for 2,389 yards, 14 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Maier was also listed as the starting quarterback for the REDBLACKS’ final preseason game against Montreal on Friday with Brown listed as his backup. Kickoff is slated for 7:00 p.m. ET and can be watched on TSN or RDS in Canada or on CFL+ for international and U.S. audiences.