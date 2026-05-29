Nathan Rourke goes no. 1 in CFL.ca’s CFL Fantasy mock draft

TORONTO — The season of mock drafts is not yet finished, as it’s time for CFL.ca’s CFL Fantasy presented by theScore Bet mock draft.

CFL.ca recruited six experts to take part in a fantasy draft to pick the best team possible. This mock draft is a practice run, where our experts make picks to show how a real draft might play out. It can also give you some inspiration on who to take in your own fantasy draft.

There was no surprise that Nathan Rourke was the first player taken off the board. The BC Lions quarterback is a threat to score on the ground or through the air, giving fantasy players a reliable option to try to win their league.

Some may think it was surprising to see a running back go second overall instead of a quarterback, but the Bombers offence runs through Brady Oliveira. Taking him with the second pick is a strong strategy, especially with the retirement of Chris Streveler. Without Streveler to take handoffs on the goal line, Oliveira may be relied upon in short yardage situations to plunge in for touchdowns.

Last year’s MOP runner-up Bo Levi Mitchell rounds out the top three in this mock draft. Mitchell led the CFL in passing yards and touchdowns last season and while he’s not a threat to score on the ground like Rourke (Mitchell rushed in his first touchdown in 10 years in 2025), his ability to air the ball out will make any fantasy manager with him on their team very happy.

Here’s how the rest of the CFL.ca mock draft shook out.

CFL FANTASY PRESENTED BY THESCORE BET

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