9 non-quarterbacks who could define the 2026 CFL season

The good people at CFL.ca asked me to write about the most important non-quarterback for each CFL team here.

Importance, of course, is a relative term and speaks more to what you think holds weight than a player’s true value, making this an interesting dive into the people who could, and should, make the difference for their club as we kick off the 2026 regular season on Thursday.

RELATED

» MMQB: Who’s going to win Most Outstanding Player?

» CFL players reveal anonymous 2026 Power Rankings

» A.J. Allen’s top 5 running backs in the CFL

» Zach’s Scouting Report: Collaros ranks the CFL’s defences

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

BC LIONS

JUSTIN MCINNIS | RECEIVER

There are plenty of options for the Lions, from young free safeties to Mathieu Betts setting the defensive tone, but I could have just as easily gone with Justin McInnis’ running mate Keon Hatcher Sr., as the passing attack often runs through the veteran American.

I settled on McInnis because I believe Nathan Rourke is at his best when McInnis is making plays down the field. The large catch radius and ability to track the ball lets Rourke put the ball in places most quarterbacks would hesitate to risk a turnover, but McInnis, at his best, routinely rewards that risk and opens up the Lions aerial attack to a nearly unsolvable personnel puzzle.

EDMONTON ELKS

JUSTIN RANKIN | RUNNING BACK

Austin Mack is a meaningful addition, Malik Carney has been recruited to immediately speed up opposing quarterbacks’ internal clocks, but the Elks are a team with a big offensive line that wants to find balance, consistency and explosive plays in both the run and pass game.

With Cody Fajardo at quarterback, the style of play confirmed by reading between the lines on roster construction suggests Justin Rankin will have a huge say on Edmonton’s point-scoring abilities starting Saturday in Ottawa.

CALGARY STAMPEDERS

MARQUEL LEE | LINEBACKER

Marquel Lee read that play like a book! Calgary gets the ball back after the 3rd down stop!#CFLGameday

📆: @calstampeders vs. Elks LIVE NOW

🇨🇦: TSN

🌎: CFL+ pic.twitter.com/uzSKyGFqaF — CFL (@CFL) October 25, 2025

Extremely small sample size here, but if you’ll entertain the thought process… Vernon Adams Jr. will score points, but how will Calgary stop opposing offences?

Micah Awe was sensational for Calgary in 2024 before departing and racking up another massive statistical season in BC last year. When he left, it was Marquel Lee who jumped in at middle linebacker and started the campaign with a 10-tackle performance in Week 1 (followed by five more in Week 2) before a biceps injury sidelined him for much of the year.

In Lee, I believe the Stampeders have their man in the middle, the tone-setter, and the engine that will drive Calgary to get stops by raising all those around him.

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

SAMUEL EMILUS | RECEIVER

The Roughriders’ attempt to repeat will go through the run game, efficient passing and team defence, but the odd chunk play would make life a lot easier.

Samuel Emilus could provide exactly that after leading Saskatchewan in Canadian receiving yards in 2025, a level of production the Riders will need again following their off-season roster shakeup.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

BRADY OLIVEIRA | RUNNING BACK

I mean, if we can’t pick quarterbacks and we’re discussing the most important player to a team’s chances this season, is there even an argument for anyone else? Offensive line addition Jarell Broxton? The longevity of defensive end Willie Jefferson? Receiver Tim White opening up the deep ball?

Perhaps new offensive coordinator Tommy Condell could be the pick organization-wide as we wait to see how he utilizes Brady Oliveira.

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

SHEMAR BRIDGES | RECEIVER

If teams start to consistently roll coverage towards Kenny Lawler, then Shemar Bridges should have endless opportunities.

The 2024 East Division’s Most Outstanding Rookie spent 2025 at wide-side receiver looking for more balls. Now he’s been moved inside to slotback and could have another big year with Bo Levi Mitchell.

TORONTO ARGONAUTS

ADARIUS PICKETT | DEFENSIVE BACK/LINEBACKER

DENIED! Adarius Pickett holds things down with a big time sack!#CFLGameday

📅: Blue Bombers vs. @REDBLACKS LIVE NOW

🇨🇦: TSN, CTV, RDS

🌎: CFL+ pic.twitter.com/JeIJNr0Qj1 — CFL (@CFL) September 20, 2025

Cameron Judge is just as important as Adarius Pickett, but I chose the returning Argos tackler after his journey to Ottawa. I’m curious to see if Pickett’s return to familiar surroundings means he will fill up the stat sheet in a way we can’t even imagine.

One thing is for sure: Pickett and now Hamilton Tiger-Cats linebacker Wynton McManis will be directly compared and see plenty of each other this season.

OTTAWA REDBLACKS

JUSTIN HARDY | RECEIVER

I don’t care if it’s Jake Maier or Dru Brown, this guy will catch 100+ passes for you and make sure the train stays on the rails.

Last year, Justin Hardy told me, “I don’t really do much, just like going to the stadium, running routes, catching balls and going home.”

PERFECT.

While everyone focuses on the quarterback and newly added running back Greg Bell, Hardy will happily be out here holding it down.

MONTREAL ALOUETTES

MIDDLE LINEBACKER

I’m not sure what the snap splits will look like between Geoffrey Cantin-Arku and Micah Awe, but I do know Darnell Sankey was the on-field soul of that Montreal Alouettes defence and whoever takes over his old role will have oversized shoes to fill.