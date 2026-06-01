Bombers add Bralon Addison to coaching staff

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced on Monday the addition of Bralon Addison to Mike O’Shea’s coaching staff.

Addison, who had been working as a guest coach since the start of rookie camp in May as part of the CFL’s Diversity in Football Program presented by Securian Canada, will now serve as offensive assistant in 2026.

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A product of Missouri City, TX and the University of Oregon, Addison appeared in 63 games in the CFL as a receiver with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (2018-22) and Ottawa REDBLACKS (2023-25) and finished his career with 303 receptions for 3,543 yards and 16 touchdowns.

He was an All-CFL receiver in 2019, and in March of this year signed a one-day contract to retire as a member of the REDBLACKS before turning his attention to coaching.