CFL Injury Reports: Week 1

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© 2026 CFL. All rights reserved.
TORONTO — Week 1’s injury reports for all teams will be housed here and will be updated daily.
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Thursday, June 4 | 7:30 p.m. ET | Hamilton Stadium
|MONTREAL ALOUETTES
|PRACTICE DAY
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|MON
|TUES
|Game Status
|Hakeem Harris
|WR
|Hamstring
|Limited
|DeVonte Dedmon
|WR
|Hamstring
|DNP
|Des Holmes
|OL
|Back
|DNP
|Gabriel Lessard
|LB
|Knee
|DNP
|David Perales
|DL
|Hand
|DNP
|HAMILTON TIGER-CATS
|PRACTICE DAY
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|MON
|TUES
|Game Status
|Shemar Bridges
|WR
|Groin
|DNP
|Devynn Cromwell
|DB
|Knee
|DNP
|Jonathan Denis
|OL
|Knee
|DNP
|TyJuan Garbutt
|DL
|Knee
|DNP
|Braxton Hill
|LB
|Calf
|Limited
|Arvin Hosseini
|OL
|Ankle
|DNP
|Wynton McManis
|LB
|Knee
|DNP
Friday, June 5 | 9:00 p.m. ET | McMahon Stadium
|WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS
|PRACTICE DAY
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|MON
|TUES
|WED
|Game Status
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers did not practice on Monday, June 1, 2026
|CALGARY STAMPEDERS
|PRACTICE DAY
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|MON
|TUES
|WED
|Game Status
|Sheldon Arnold
|DB
|Ankle
|DNP
|Clark Barnes
|WR
|Hamstring
|Limited
|Reggie Begelton
|WR
|Knee
|DNP
|Morice Blackwell II
|DB
|Foot
|DNP
|Anton Haie
|DB
|Hamstring
|DNP
|Jaylon Hutchings
|DL
|Hamstring
|Limited
|Tomas Jack-Kurdyla
|OL
|Knee
|DNP
|Ben Labrosse
|DB
|Illness
|DNP
|Folarin Orimolade
|DL
|Achilles
|Limited
|Micah Teitz
|LB
|Head
|Limited
Saturday, June 6 | 7:00 p.m. ET | TD Place
|EDMONTON ELKS
|PRACTICE DAY
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|TUES
|WED
|THURS
|Game Status
|OTTAWA REDBLACKS
|PRACTICE DAY
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|TUES
|WED
|THURS
|Game Status