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Injury Reports June 1, 2026

CFL Injury Reports: Week 1

Kevin Sousa/CFL.ca

TORONTO — Week 1’s injury reports for all teams will be housed here and will be updated daily.

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MONTREAL ALOUETTES AT HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

Thursday, June 4 | 7:30 p.m. ET | Hamilton Stadium

MONTREAL ALOUETTES PRACTICE DAY
Player Name Position Injury MON TUES Game Status
Hakeem Harris WR Hamstring Limited
DeVonte Dedmon WR Hamstring DNP
Des Holmes OL Back DNP
Gabriel Lessard LB Knee DNP    
David Perales DL Hand DNP    

 

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS PRACTICE DAY
Player Name Position Injury MON TUES Game Status
Shemar Bridges WR Groin DNP
Devynn Cromwell DB Knee DNP
Jonathan Denis OL Knee DNP
TyJuan Garbutt DL Knee DNP
Braxton Hill LB Calf Limited
Arvin Hosseini OL Ankle DNP
Wynton McManis LB Knee DNP

 

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS AT CALGARY STAMPEDERS

Friday, June 5 | 9:00 p.m. ET | McMahon Stadium

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS PRACTICE DAY
Player Name Position Injury MON TUES WED Game Status

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers did not practice on Monday, June 1, 2026

CALGARY STAMPEDERS PRACTICE DAY
Player Name Position Injury MON TUES WED Game Status
Sheldon Arnold DB Ankle DNP
Clark Barnes WR Hamstring Limited
Reggie Begelton WR Knee DNP
Morice Blackwell II DB Foot DNP
Anton Haie DB Hamstring DNP
Jaylon Hutchings DL Hamstring Limited
Tomas Jack-Kurdyla OL Knee DNP
Ben Labrosse DB Illness DNP
Folarin Orimolade DL Achilles Limited
Micah Teitz LB Head Limited

 

EDMONTON ELKS AT OTTAWA REDBLACKS

Saturday, June 6 | 7:00 p.m. ET | TD Place

EDMONTON ELKS PRACTICE DAY
Player Name Position Injury TUES WED THURS Game Status

 

OTTAWA REDBLACKS PRACTICE DAY
Player Name Position Injury TUES WED THURS Game Status

 