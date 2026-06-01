CFL Injury Reports: Week 1

TORONTO — Week 1’s injury reports for all teams will be housed here and will be updated daily.

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MONTREAL ALOUETTES AT HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

Thursday, June 4 | 7:30 p.m. ET | Hamilton Stadium

MONTREAL ALOUETTES PRACTICE DAY Player Name Position Injury MON TUES Game Status Hakeem Harris WR Hamstring Limited DeVonte Dedmon WR Hamstring DNP Des Holmes OL Back DNP Gabriel Lessard LB Knee DNP David Perales DL Hand DNP

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS PRACTICE DAY Player Name Position Injury MON TUES Game Status Shemar Bridges WR Groin DNP Devynn Cromwell DB Knee DNP Jonathan Denis OL Knee DNP TyJuan Garbutt DL Knee DNP Braxton Hill LB Calf Limited Arvin Hosseini OL Ankle DNP Wynton McManis LB Knee DNP

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS AT CALGARY STAMPEDERS

Friday, June 5 | 9:00 p.m. ET | McMahon Stadium

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS PRACTICE DAY Player Name Position Injury MON TUES WED Game Status

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers did not practice on Monday, June 1, 2026

CALGARY STAMPEDERS PRACTICE DAY Player Name Position Injury MON TUES WED Game Status Sheldon Arnold DB Ankle DNP Clark Barnes WR Hamstring Limited Reggie Begelton WR Knee DNP Morice Blackwell II DB Foot DNP Anton Haie DB Hamstring DNP Jaylon Hutchings DL Hamstring Limited Tomas Jack-Kurdyla OL Knee DNP Ben Labrosse DB Illness DNP Folarin Orimolade DL Achilles Limited Micah Teitz LB Head Limited

EDMONTON ELKS AT OTTAWA REDBLACKS

Saturday, June 6 | 7:00 p.m. ET | TD Place

EDMONTON ELKS PRACTICE DAY Player Name Position Injury TUES WED THURS Game Status