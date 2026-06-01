MMQB: Who’s going to win Most Outstanding Player in 2026?

We’ve been waiting more than six months to say this: welcome to Week 1!

The 2026 season starts Thursday and it’s great to be back. And with a brand-new campaign upon us, it’s time to have a little fun with some preseason predictions. We’ve got our choices for some of the major CFL individual awards we’ll see handed out in November.

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And if you want to see how accurate we are at these, look at how we fared last year when we went a stellar 0/4 with our predictions.

With nowhere to go but up, here’s what we’ve come up with for 2026.

MOST OUTSTANDING PLAYER | NATHAN ROURKE | BC LIONS

It really felt like going with anyone other than Nathan Rourke would have been overthinking it. When you consider what he accomplished last season, his age, and his supporting cast, there’s a reason Rourke is the heavy betting favourite for a second straight MOP nod.

With the likes of Keon Hatcher Sr., James Butler, and Justin McInnis in the fold, Rourke has elite playmakers around him. And knowing how close the Lions came to advancing to the Grey Cup last year, there’s a ton of motivation for Rourke, too. Oh, and let’s not forget, Rourke had a slow start out of the gates and missed two games early last year and still racked up 5,290 passing yards and 31 touchdowns. I’m not sure I see that slow start happening again.

And full disclosure: much like last year, if Rourke ends the season as the MOP, logic suggests he’d also be taking home this year’s Most Outstanding Canadian award.

MOST OUTSTANDING DEFENSIVE PLAYER | TYRICE BEVERETTE | MONTREAL ALOUETTES

ALS FLIPS THE SCRIPT! Tyrice Beverette picks it off and takes off! 🏃‍♂️#CFLGameday

📅: @MTLAlouettes vs. REDBLACKS LIVE NOW

🇨🇦: TSN, CTV, RDS

🌎: CFL+ pic.twitter.com/UMLM4y5Dd6 — CFL (@CFL) October 18, 2025

Tyrice Beverette has been knocking on the door for this award for the last few years, which is why we’re making him our preseason choice for a second straight year. An All-CFL linebacker the last two seasons and the 2024 runner-up for MODP, Beverette recorded 83 defensive tackles, seven sacks, four interceptions, and four forced fumbles last year. He also finished 2025 as the league’s number one ranked linebacker as tracked by our friends at Pro Football Focus.

MOST OUTSTANDING OFFENSIVE LINEMAN | JARELL BROXTON | WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

One of the winter’s most stunning relocations, Jarell Broxton joined the Bombers in free agency after four stellar seasons with BC. Anchored by Broxton, the Lions led the league by allowing just 20 sacks last season. And much like last year where he and Dejon Allen bookended the league’s best offensive line, Broxton will partner future Hall of Famer Stanley Bryant at tackle in Winnipeg.

MOST OUTSTANDING SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER | JAVON LEAKE | EDMONTON ELKS

Already a prior winner of this award (with Toronto in 2023), Javon Leake remains one of the league’s top returners as he enters his third season with the Elks. And with incumbent Trey Vaval possibly taking on a larger defensive role, it feels like the door is wide open for Leake. Last year saw Leake finish second to Vaval with 879 punt return yards to go along with two touchdowns, while adding 1,076 additional yards returning kicks.

LINING THEM UP

Sometimes timing just works out, doesn’t it?

As we continue filling out our 2026 MMQB positional rankings, we land on the defensive line this week. And had we done this any earlier, our choices at defensive tackle would have been much different. But big news over the weekend changes that.

DEFENSIVE TACKLE

1. JAYLON HUTCHINGS | CALGARY STAMPEDERS

Thought to be a significant departure after his breakout 2025 campaign, Jaylon Hutchings signed back with Calgary over the weekend after being waived by the NFL’s Minnesota Vikings in April. It’s a massive addition to the interior of a defensive line that also boasts Clarence Hicks and eventually Folarin Orimolade on the edge.

“It’s great to have Hutch back,” said Stampeders general manager and head coach Dave Dickenson in Sunday’s announcement. “For him to make a three-year commitment to us is a huge deal. He was a force up front for us last season and his return will further bolster our defence and make us a better team.”

Dickenson isn’t wrong. Last year saw Hutchings lead all defensive tackles with eight sacks to go along with 39 defensive tackles, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery. Hutchings was also PFF’s top interior lineman by a wide margin.

2. Jonah Tavai | BC Lions

3. Mike Rose | Saskatchewan Roughriders

DEFENSIVE END

1. MATHIEU BETTS | BC LIONS

The league leader in sacks two of the last three seasons, Mathieu Betts has solidified himself as the most dangerous edge rusher in the game. En route to his second nod as Most Outstanding Defensive Player in 2025, Betts led the CFL with 15 sacks to go along with 42 defensive tackles, four forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery. Still just 31, Betts is showing no signs of slowing down.

2. Malik Carney | Edmonton Elks

3. Julian Howsare | Hamilton Tiger-Cats

And so, with the defensive line all taken care of, here’s where things sit with our 2026 positional rankings.

Still to come is our look at the offensive line and special teams to wrap things up.

Enjoy Week 1 friends!