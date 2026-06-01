REDBLACKS sign three, including linebacker Aaron Casey

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced on Monday they have signed American linebacker Aaron Casey, Global defensive lineman Kemari Munier-Bailey, and American receiver Binjimen Victor.

Casey spent training camp with the Toronto Argonauts after playing 15 games with the Argos last season, registering 36 total tackles with six quarterback sacks and one forced fumble.

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The former Indiana University linebacker signed with the Cincinnati Bengals as an undrafted free agent in 2024 after earning First-team All-Big Ten honours with the Hoosiers in 2023.

Munier-Bailey spent training camp with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers after playing one game for the club last season, registering two tackles. The former Weber State defensive lineman was originally selected by the Bombers second overall in the 2025 CFL Global Draft. Before his time at Weber State (2024), Munier-Bailey also spent time with Idaho (2021-22) and Fresno State (2023).

Victor most recently spent training camp with the Edmonton Elks after suiting up in 15 games for the club last season, registering 32 receptions for 331 yards and one touchdown. The Ohio State product spent three seasons in the National Football League with the New York Giants (2020) and Baltimore Ravens (2021-22). He also spent a season in the UFL with the Birmingham Stallions (2024).

The team also announced they have released American receiver Rory Starkey.