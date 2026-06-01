Roughriders unveil 112th Grey Cup championship rings

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have unveiled the first images of their 112th Grey Cup Championship ring, presented to players, coaches and staff during a special ceremony on Sunday, May 31.

Crafted by Baron Championship Rings, the ring was designed from the collective vision of quarterback Trevor Harris, linebacker Jameer Thurman, long snapper Jorgen Hus, head coach Corey Mace and vice president of football operations and general manager Jeremy O’Day. Every detail of the championship ring reflects the relentless discipline, unwavering commitment and unshakable belief in one another that powered the team to a Grey Cup title.

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The striking football-shaped removable top is fully encrusted and showcases the primary logo, highlighted by 14 green baguette stones, representing each victory throughout the championship season. The 112th Grey Cup Trophy is accented with five stones, symbolizing the five Grey Cup championships secured in franchise history.

Inside, the ring features an authentic piece of the Grey Cup game ball alongside precision laser-engraved tick marks inspired by the iconic wooden piece sourced from a Mosaic Company mine in Saskatchewan that hangs in the tunnel leading to the field at Mosaic Stadium.

The wood became a symbol of the team’s journey, with a branded tick added after every victory to represent the Club’s relentless 1–0 mindset. The entire design is framed by the years of the franchise’s five Grey Cup championships, paying tribute to the legacy built by generations of Roughriders.

The outer edge of the ring is adorned with Grey Cup Champions wordmarks seamlessly wrapped with the team name below, while the band proudly features the phrase “Rider Nation” as a tribute to the unwavering support of the fans and the role they play in the team’s success.