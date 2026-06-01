Stamps sign defensive lineman Jaylon Hutchings through 2028

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have signed American defensive lineman Jaylon Hutchings, the team announced on Sunday. He is now under contract through the 2028 season.

“It’s great to have Hutch back,” said Stampeders general manager and head coach Dave Dickenson. “For him to make a three-year commitment to us is a huge deal. He was a force up front for us last season and his return will further bolster our defence and make us a better team.”

“I’m excited to be back in the Red and White,” said Hutchings. “I’m looking forward to being a part of bringing a Grey Cup back to Calgary.”

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Hutchings originally signed with the Stampeders on Oct. 5, 2024, and appeared in 19 games across the 2024 and 2025 campaigns. Last season, he played and started 17 games and had 39 defensive tackles including three tackles for loss, eight sacks, one fumble recovery, one forced fumble and two knockdowns upon being named to the West Division All-CFL and All-CFL teams. Hutchings also started the Western Semi-Final at BC, recording a pair of sacks and a knockdown.

He was released by the Stamps on Jan. 6 of this year to sign with the National Football League’s Minnesota Vikings.

Collegiately, Hutchings made 57 starts in 62 games across six seasons (2018-23) at Texas Tech. He had 193 career tackles for the Red Raiders including 108 solo stops. Hutchings also registered 26 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one pass breakup.