Ticats sign defensive back Devodric Bynum

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed American defensive back Devodric Bynum, the team announced on Sunday.

Bynum, 27, appeared in 19 regular season games over two seasons with the Edmonton Elks (2024-25), recording 40 defensive tackles, five interceptions and one forced fumble. The five-foot-11, 186-pound native of Dallas, Texas, was signed by the Calgary Stampeders as a free agent earlier this year.

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Collegiately, Bynum played 43 games over four seasons at University of Alabama at Birmingham (2019-22). He registered 60 career tackles (47 solo), 7.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, two forced fumbles and 15 passes defended with the Blazers.