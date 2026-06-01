Zach’s Scouting Report: Collaros ranks the CFL’s defences

Zach Collaros has played a lot of CFL football.

Joining the CFL in 2012, the veteran Blue Bombers quarterback has seen, read and reacted to almost every defence imaginable. That experience gives the two-time MOP and three-time Grey Cup champion a unique perspective on which defences stand out across the CFL.

It’s important to note that when asked to rank the current CFL defences in each category, Collaros was asked not to include his own. Instead, he was put in the analyst chair (like he was on TSN’s broadcast during the 112th Grey Cup) to give a scouting report on the defences he’s recently played against.

Here’s Collaros’ look at the most physical defences he’s looked across at, the most confusing to read before or after the snap, and the units that he thinks are underrated.

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TOP 3 MOST PHYSICAL DEFENCES

1. MONTREAL ALOUETTES

Montreal’s appearance at the top of the most physical category isn’t surprising for those who watch the Alouettes play. Led by hard-hitting defenders, like linebacker Tyrice Beverette, the unit rallies to the football, finishes tackles and makes it difficult for any ball carrier to get any extra yards.

“I just think the culture they have there, it’s been instilled just to run and hit and be fast, and try to knock everything out,” said Collaros. “I’m sure if you ask those guys, it’s kind of what their MO is and how they’ve been coached.”

2. CALGARY STAMPEDERS

Collaros credits Calgary with a similar identity to Montreal, with their ability to tackle and be physical. And with Jaylon Hutchings recently returning to Cow Town, signing a new three-year deal after a stint in the NFL, the Stamps are likely to continue that physicality into 2026.

“Calgary’s got a lot of talent, and they do a great job getting side-to-side, sideline-to-sideline, and tackling and being physical,” Collaros said.

3. BC LIONS

Rounding out Collaros’ top three is the BC Lions. It may have taken a few games, according to the veteran pivot, but Mike Benevides’ group was one of the toughest to play against by the end of the 2025 season.

“We played BC early in the year, but by the end of the year their defence had really rounded out and come into form,” said Collaros. “They picked up some guys this off-season too to add to that D-line. They’re fast and they’re physical.”

TOP 3 MOST CONFUSING PRE-SNAP

1. MONTREAL ALOUETTES

Montreal finds themselves at the top of yet another list, this time for the confusion they cause pre-snap. The Als excel at disguising coverages to keep quarterbacks guessing, showing certain coverages before the play begins and then transitioning into something entirely different once the play is underway.

“Whether it’s pre-snap or post-snap, or just kind of going into the game, they do a really good job of having a big package,” said Collaros. “They take pride in the things that they can do and do well. I think that they probably throw you the most curve balls in a game.”

2. HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

Collaros points to his former team, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, as a defence that keeps him on his toes. He specifically mentioned safety Stavros Katsantonis and his ability to cause confusion in the back end of the Ticats defence.

“I think Stavros Katsantonis did a great job in Hamilton of disguising stuff,” Collaros said. “If you get caught looking at him all the time, you might miss something else, because he does a really good job with that.”

3. EDMONTON ELKS

The third-ranked defence on this list is the Edmonton Elks. Just like Edmonton’s offence, the Elks’ defence carried momentum into the second half of the season and Collaros credits first-year defensive coordinator J.C. Sherritt and defensive backs coach Aaron Grymes for their ascension.

“I think by the end of the year Edmonton did a pretty good job of disguising what they were doing,” Collaros said. “The times you felt like you had a tell on them, they would show something else or they’d hang their DBs in areas where it’s like, all right, he’s not really moving, he’s just kind of standing there.

“I thought AG (Aaron Grymes) and J.C. (Sherritt) did a good job of mixing up the calls, as well as the defensive backs doing a good job of kind of holding their post-snap decisions, that extra half second, to give the quarterback that extra half second of indecision.”

TOP 3 MOST UNDERRATED DEFENCES

1. EDMONTON ELKS

As mentioned above, the Elks defence greatly improved in the second half of last season. That prompted Collaros to rank them at No. 1 on his list of most underrated units in the CFL.

“I think Edmonton was underrated but later in the year they did a really good job,” Collaros said.

2. BC LIONS

Similar to Edmonton, the BC Lions used the long CFL season to come into form and become one of the league’s most dangerous defensive units.

“BC was probably properly rated later in the year, I know they’ve had a lot of success, and a lot of praise by the end of the year,” Collaros said. “But I think earlier in the year they were a question mark. But they have Mathieu Betts and just a lot of guys who are really good and fast, and did a good job disguising stuff as well.”

BETTS BRINGS HIM DOWN! A HUGE sack for the CFL leader in that category in the regular season! 🗓️: Western Semi-Final LIVE NOW

🇨🇦: TSN, TSN2, RDS

🌎: CFL+#GCPlayoffs | @BCLions pic.twitter.com/XJMryEimTj — CFL (@CFL) November 2, 2025

3. HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

The third defence on Collaros’ underrated list is the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and much like he did with Edmonton, he credits the Ticats defensive coordinator for the scheme he puts together ahead of each game.

“They’re ball hawks in the back end,” said Collaros. “I think (defensive coordinator Brent) Monson’s always done a really good job of mixing the fronts up and creating some one-on-one opportunity for the defensive line, the linebackers and on the offensive line, so it makes it difficult.”