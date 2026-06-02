Alouettes extend three, including defensive back Arthur Hamlin

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes announced Tuesday that they have signed contract extensions with Canadian defensive back Arthur Hamlin, American defensive back Don Callis, and American offensive lineman Des Holmes. All three players have agreed to deals that run through the 2027 season.

Hamlin (six-foot, 190 pounds) joined the Alouettes in 2024 after being selected 29th overall in the 2024 CFL Canadian Draft. In 2025, the Ottawa native appeared in 16 games for Montreal, recording 17 defensive tackles, four special teams tackles, and one interception.

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Callis (five-foot-11, 181 pounds) joined the Alouettes in 2025. The 25-year-old registered two special teams tackles in four regular-season games. The former Troy University standout also suited up for the East Final and the Grey Cup game in Winnipeg, where he recorded one special teams tackle.

Holmes (six-foot-five, 303 pounds) has been with the team since 2025. The 26-year-old dressed for five regular-season games and the East Final against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The former Arizona State University alum previously spent time with the Ottawa Redblacks before arriving in Montreal.

“Hamlin has developed at an impressive pace since joining us,” said Danny Maciocia, General Manager of the Alouettes. “He is ready to take on greater responsibilities, and we are ready to give him more. Callis and Holmes provide us with excellent depth; they are two very talented players, and I am extremely pleased with the progress they have made over the past year.”