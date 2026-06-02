AMSOIL Power Rankings: Who leads the pack ahead of Week 1?

TORONTO — The wait is over.

After an eventful off-season filled with coaching changes, marquee free-agent signings and plenty of roster turnover, the 2026 CFL season is set to kick off this Thursday with the Montreal Alouettes and Hamilton Tiger-Cats battling at Hamilton Stadium.

With meaningful football finally on the horizon, it’s time for the first edition of the AMSOIL Power Rankings. The defending Grey Cup champion Saskatchewan Roughriders open the year at No. 1, but they’ll have plenty of company near the top from a loaded West Division and an Alouettes squad looking to get back to the Grey Cup.

As always, these rankings are based on where teams stand right now, taking into account last season’s performance, off-season moves and what we’ve seen through training camp and preseason action.

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1. Saskatchewan Roughriders

2025 Record: 12-6, won the 112th Grey Cup

First Up 2026: vs. BC, June 13

Worth noting: Sure, it was only three passes, but Trevor Harris looked as efficient as ever in preseason (3-of-3, 82 yards), reinforcing the belief that Saskatchewan remains the team to beat entering 2026. Fans will have to wait a little longer to see the defending Grey Cup champions in action, though, as the Green and White open their season in Week 2 against the BC Lions.

2. BC Lions

2025 Record: 11-7, lost in the Western Final

First Up 2026: at Saskatchewan, June 13

Worth noting: Nathan Rourke was also his usual stellar self in preseason, but like the Roughriders, the Lions have no doubts about their quarterback. The bigger question is whether BC’s defence can sustain the level it reached during the second half of last season and help form a complete team capable of making a run at the 113th Grey Cup.

3. Montreal Alouettes

2025 Record: 10-8, lost in the 112th Grey Cup

First Up 2026: at Hamilton, June 4

Worth noting: Montreal finds itself in a similar position to the teams ahead of it. At the height of Davis Alexander‘s powers, nobody doubts the Alouettes are a Grey Cup contender. The biggest question is whether they can successfully retool at middle linebacker following Darnell Sankey’s departure, much like they smoothly transitioned from Cody Fajardo to Alexander last season.

4. Hamilton Tiger-Cats

2025 Record: 11-7, lost in the Eastern Final

First Up 2026: vs. Montreal, June 4

Worth noting: Hamilton enters Week 1 with relatively few concerns, though the status of linebacker Wynton McManis and receiver Shemar Bridges bears monitoring after both missed practice on Monday. If healthy, the Ticats appear well-positioned to build on last year’s trip to the Eastern Final, with Bo Levi Mitchell and Kenny Lawler once again leading the way through the air. A Week 1 matchup against the Alouettes sets the Ticats up for a rematch against their division opponent and the opportunity to jump out to an early lead in what could be a season-long battle.

5. Edmonton Elks

2025 Record: 7-11, missed playoffs

First Up 2026: at Ottawa, June 6

Worth noting: Edmonton has been trending upward throughout the off-season and could be one of the league’s biggest risers in 2026. The Elks have stability at quarterback with Cody Fajardo, a dangerous running game and reinforced both lines with the additions of Malik Carney, Brendan Bordner, Coulter Woodmansey and Jordan Murray. Edmonton will look to start the season fast as they travel to Ottawa to face the REDBLACKS on Saturday.

6. Winnipeg Blue Bombers

2025 Record: 10-8, lost in the Eastern Semi-Final

First Up 2026: at Calgary, June 5

Worth noting: Offensive lineman Jarell Broxton could end up being one of the most impactful additions of the 2026 off-season, especially for a team that prides itself on being the most physical group on the field. If Zach Collaros stays protected and Brady Oliveira continues to be Brady Oliveira, Winnipeg could look a lot like the team that dominated the West Division for much of the past decade.

7. Calgary Stampeders

2025 Record: 11-7, lost in the Western Semi-Final

First Up 2026: vs. Winnipeg, June 5

Worth noting: This still feels a little low for a Stampeders team entering Year 2 of the Vernon Adams Jr. era. Calgary showed throughout 2025 that, at its best, it can beat anyone. The next step is finding consistency in a crowded West Division that leaves very little margin for error, beginning Friday against Winnipeg. The return of defensive lineman Jaylon Hutchings should give the team a boost in their quest to play a Grey Cup at home in November.

8. Ottawa REDBLACKS

2025 Record: 4-14, missed playoffs

First Up 2026: vs. Edmonton, June 6

Worth noting: Jake Maier is set to make his REDBLACKS debut on Saturday, ushering in a new era under head coach and general manager Ryan Dinwiddie. Maier once led Calgary to a playoff appearance during his time with the Stampeders, and his partnership with Dinwiddie could help unlock Ottawa’s offensive potential. Defensively, the additions of A.J. Allen and C.J. Reavis should provide an immediate boost.

9. Toronto Argonauts

2025 Record: 5-13, missed playoffs

First Up 2026: at Montreal, June 12

Worth noting: Toronto could quickly climb these rankings, but for now the Argonauts land in ninth as they begin a new chapter under head coach Mike Miller. Much will depend on what Chad Kelly can deliver in his return as the team’s starting quarterback, while defenders Adarius Pickett, Ralph Holley and DaShaun Amos will be counted on to help re-establish the identity that once defined the Double Blue.