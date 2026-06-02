Elks add National defensive back Tyson Blackburn to practice roster

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have added National defensive back Tyshon Blackburn to the practice roster, the club announced Tuesday.

Blackburn (six-foot-two, 203 pounds) joins the Elks after spending the previous two seasons with the Toronto Argonauts.

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The Calgary, AB native was drafted by The Boatmen in the third round (27th overall) in the 2024 CFL Canadian Draft after four seasons (2019-2024) with the University of Alberta Golden Bears.

In his two seasons with the Argonauts, Blackburn suited up for 35 games, recording 25 total tackles and two interceptions — while also winning a Grey Cup in 2024. Prior to his pro career, he was named a First-team All-Canadian in 2021 while with the Golden Bears.