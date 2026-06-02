Hamilton’s Wynton McManis listed as out for Week 1 matchup against Alouettes

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats are going to have to wait a bit longer to watch their star off-season addition take the field.

The team has listed linebacker Wynton McManis (knee) as out on their injury report for the Week 1 matchup against the Montreal Alouettes on Thursday.

McManis signed with the ‘Cats this off-season after four years with the Toronto Argonauts, which included two Grey Cup championships.

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Receiver Shemar Bridges (groin), who like McManis was absent from practice this week, was also listed as out for the game against the Alouettes.

Alouettes running back Stevie Scott III (hamstring) was also listed as out for the game on Thursday.

The Als and Ticats kick off the 2026 CFL season from Hamilton Stadium on Thursday, June 4, at 7:30 p.m. ET. Canadian fans can catch the game on TSN/RDS. U.S. audiences can tune into CBS Sports Network and International fans can watch on CFL+.