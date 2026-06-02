Nathan Rourke headlines TSN’s top 50 CFL players for 2026

TORONTO — For the first time in five years, a Winnipeg Blue Bombers player does not sit atop CFL on TSN’s annual top 50 players list.

After Zach Collaros claimed the No. 1 spot three years in a row from 2022 to 2024 and Brady Oliveira earned the honour last season, Nathan Rourke now takes over as the league’s top-ranked player heading into 2026. The BC Lions quarterback has re-established himself as one of the CFL’s premier stars and remains one of the most dynamic playmakers in the game.

Rourke’s ability to impact contests both inside and outside the pocket helped separate him from a field loaded with elite talent, earning him the top spot on this year’s list and ending Winnipeg’s lengthy run at No. 1.

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DISTRIBUTION BY TEAM

Saskatchewan Roughriders – 9

Winnipeg Blue Bombers – 7

Hamilton Tiger-Cats – 7

BC Lions – 6

Montreal Alouettes – 6

Calgary Stampeders – 5

Edmonton Elks – 4

Ottawa REDBLACKS – 3

Toronto Argonauts – 3

DISTRIBUTION BY POSITION

Receiver – 10

Defensive Back – 9

Quarterback – 7

Defensive Line – 7

Offensive Line – 6

Linebacker – 5

Running Back – 5

Returner – 1