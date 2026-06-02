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News June 2, 2026

Nathan Rourke headlines TSN’s top 50 CFL players for 2026

Jimmy Jeong/CFL.ca

TORONTO — For the first time in five years, a Winnipeg Blue Bombers player does not sit atop CFL on TSN’s annual top 50 players list.

After Zach Collaros claimed the No. 1 spot three years in a row from 2022 to 2024 and Brady Oliveira earned the honour last season, Nathan Rourke now takes over as the league’s top-ranked player heading into 2026. The BC Lions quarterback has re-established himself as one of the CFL’s premier stars and remains one of the most dynamic playmakers in the game.

Rourke’s ability to impact contests both inside and outside the pocket helped separate him from a field loaded with elite talent, earning him the top spot on this year’s list and ending Winnipeg’s lengthy run at No. 1.

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DISTRIBUTION BY TEAM

Saskatchewan Roughriders – 9
Winnipeg Blue Bombers – 7
Hamilton Tiger-Cats – 7
BC Lions – 6
Montreal Alouettes – 6
Calgary Stampeders – 5
Edmonton Elks – 4
Ottawa REDBLACKS – 3
Toronto Argonauts – 3

DISTRIBUTION BY POSITION

Receiver – 10
Defensive Back – 9
Quarterback – 7
Defensive Line – 7
Offensive Line – 6
Linebacker – 5
Running Back – 5
Returner – 1

1. NATHAN ROURKE | QB, BC

Matt Smith/CFL.ca

2. BO LEVI MITCHELL | QB, HAM

Kevin Sousa/CFL.ca

3. KENNY LAWLER | REC, HAM

Geoff Robins/CFL.ca

4. MATHIEU BETTS | DL, BC

Mark Blinch/CFL.ca

5. KEON HATCHER SR. | REC, BC

Jimmy Jeong/CFL.ca

6. TYRICE BEVERETTE | LB, MTL

Kevin Sousa/CFL.ca

7. BRADY OLIVEIRA | RB, WPG

Kevin Sousa/CFL.ca

8. TREVOR HARRIS | QB, SSK

Jason Halstead/CFL.ca

9. DAVIS ALEXANDER | QB, MTL

Jason Halstead/CFL.ca

10. JERMARCUS HARDRICK | OL, SSK

Matt Smith/CFL.ca

11. DEDRICK MILLS | RB, CGY

Brett Holmes/CFL.ca

12. JUSTIN MCINNIS | REC, BC

Thomas Skrlj/CFL.ca

13. JARELL BROXTON | OL, WPG

Jimmy Jeong/CFL.ca

14. ROLAN MILLIGAN JR. | DB, SSK

Arthur Ward/CFL.ca

15. JUSTIN RANKIN | RB, EDM

GoElks.com

16. VERNON ADAMS JR. | QB, CGY

David Chidley/CFL.ca

17. TEVAUGHN CAMPBELL | DB, SSK

Arthur Ward/CFL.ca

18. WYNTON MCMANIS | LB, HAM

CFL.ca

19. SAMUEL EMILUS | REC, SSK

Arthur Ward/CFL.ca

20. JULIAN HOWSARE | DL, HAM

Ticats.ca

21. JAMEER THURMAN | LB, SSK

Arthur Ward/CFL.ca

22. KEESEAN JOHNSON | REC, SSK

Arthur Ward/CFL.ca

23. MALIK CARNEY | DL, EDM

GoElks.com

24. CHAD KELLY | QB, TOR

Minas Panagiotakis/CFL.ca

25. CLARENCE HICKS | DL, CGY

Leah Hennel/CFL.ca

26. TYSON PHILPOT | REC, MTL

Kevin Sousa/CFL.ca

27. STAVROS KATSANTONIS | DB, HAM

Peter Power/CFL.ca

28. BRANDON REVENBERG | OL, HAM

Brett Holmes/CFL.ca

29. ZACH COLLAROS | QB, WPG

Graham Hughes/CFL.ca

30. FOLARIN ORIMOLADE | DL, CGY

Arthur Ward/CFL.ca

31. ADARIUS PICKETT | DB/LB, TOR

Kevin Sousa/CFL.ca

32. JAMAL PETERS | DB, HAM

Kevin Sousa/CFL.ca

33. JAMES BUTLER | RB, BC

Mark Blinch/CFL.ca

34. LOGAN FERLAND | OL, SSK

Kevin Sousa/CFL.ca

35. DARNELL SANKEY | LB, BC

bclions.com

36. ISAAC ADEYEMI-BERGLUND | DL, MTL

David Kirouac/CFL.ca

37. A.J. OUELETTE | RB, SSK

CFL.ca

38. C.J. REAVIS | DB/LB, OTT

OttawaREDBLACKS.com

39. EVAN HOLM | DB, WPG

Kevin Sousa/CFL.ca

40. JAKE CERESNA | DL, WPG

BlueBombers.com

41. TYLER SNEAD | REC, MTL

David Kirouac/CFL.ca

42. A.J. ALLEN | LB, OTT

OttawaREDBLACKS.com

43. DAMONTE COXIE | REC, TOR

Kevin Sousa/CFL.ca

44. TYRELL FORD | DB, EDM

Paul Swanson/CFL.ca

45. NIC DEMSKI | REC, WPG

Andrew Mahon/CFL.ca

46. TREY VAVAL | DB/RET, WPG

Andrew Mahon/CFL.ca

47. PIER-OLIVIER LESTAGE | OL, MTL

Minas Panagiotakis/CFL.ca

48. ADRIAN GREENE | DB, CGY

Kevin Sousa/CFL.ca

49. COULTER WOODMANSEY | OL, EDM

Kevin Sousa/CFL.ca

50. JUSTIN HARDY | REC, OTT

Kevin Sousa/CFL.ca