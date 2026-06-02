Nathan Rourke’s top 7 defensive backs to play against in the CFL

Nathan Rourke was named 2025’s Most Outstanding Player and Most Outstanding Canadian.

His arm talent was on full display, finishing his season with 5,290 yards, 31 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. The 28-year-old could also make magic with his legs, rushing for 564 and 10 touchdowns on 61 carries.

But on his way to those accolades, there were plenty of opposing defenders trying to stop him in his tracks, including some of the league’s best defensive backs.

The duel between quarterback/receiver and defensive back is one that fans (and us writers!) enjoy watching unfold during games. Does a quarterback challenge a DB on back-to-back-to-back plays or does he avoid his side of the field completely?

With that in mind, who, according to the Canadian pivot, are the toughest DBs to play against?

It’s important to note that Rourke was asked the top defensive backs he’s played against, excluding any of his current teammates.

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MARCUS SAYLES/TEVAUGHN CAMPBELL | SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

ANOTHER ALL-CFL STANDOUT SHOWING OUT! Tevaughn Campbell snags the @sskroughriders interception! 🗓️: 112th #GreyCup LIVE NOW

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🇺🇸: CBSSN⁣

🌎: CFL+ pic.twitter.com/2mohHXbIrN — CFL (@CFL) November 17, 2025

Rourke mentioned a pair of Roughriders defensive backs as he began his list of the toughest to play against. Cornerbacks Marcus Sayles and Tevaughn Campbell are on either side of the Riders’ defence and, according to Rourke, were hard to predict on any given play.

“One of the things that they do really well, and I think they’re coached to kind of do this, is that they kind of ad lib a little bit,” said Rourke. “They’re kind of unpredictable to play against.”

ROLAN MILLIGAN JR. | SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

Rourke mentioned 2024’s Most Outstanding Defensive Player, Rolan Milligan Jr., as another one of the Riders defensive backs that is tough to play against. The halfback finished the 2025 season with four interceptions, two less than the team lead (Campbell – six) as well as four tackles for loss, a fumble recovery and a touchdown.

“Milligan is super, super sound,” said Rourke. “He kind of balances them (Campbell and Sayles) out a little bit, but he’s also very savvy.

“He obviously studies a ton, so you can try stuff on him and he won’t fall for it. He’s very, very, very sound, very good player. I think that whole defence is pretty good.”

ADARIUS PICKETT | TORONTO ARGONAUTS

DENIED! Adarius Pickett holds things down with a big time sack!#CFLGameday

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🌎: CFL+ pic.twitter.com/JeIJNr0Qj1 — CFL (@CFL) September 20, 2025

Adarius Pickett is known as one of the best SAM linebackers in the CFL. The three-time East Division All-CFLer, who is starting his second stint in Toronto in 2026, can play in coverage and against the run while also disrupting the quarterback. That’s a defender that Rourke says he needs to account for at all times.

“He’s back in Toronto now,” Rourke said. “(He’s) very active in the run game, very much around the box, a hard hitter, just causes some problems. He’s someone that you have to consider when you’re going into your game plan.”

EVAN HOLM | WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

EVAN HOLM WITH THE INT! 👀#CFLGameDay

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🌎: CFL+ pic.twitter.com/xMip242UyQ — CFL (@CFL) August 22, 2025

Evan Holm was a standout on the Bombers defence in 2025, tallying 55 defensive tackles, four interceptions, a tackle for a loss and two forced fumbles. The halfback is someone who Rourke sees as a tough matchup every time the Lions play Winnipeg.

“He’s someone that is very, very sound and just very tough to get anything across him,” said Rourke.

STAVROS KATSANTONIS | HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats safety Stavros Katsantonis tied for the league-lead in interceptions (six) in 2025 and Rourke believes that his success can be attributed to the fellow Canadian being a student of the game.

“Another guy who probably watches a ton of film, he just doesn’t really get caught,” said Rourke. “He’s very much in the quarterback’s eyes, will get aggressive and jump stuff, but obviously is very smart and knows what he’s doing, and someone that you have to kind of play a little bit differently.”

ADRIAN GREENE | CALGARY STAMPEDERS

One of the five players who tied for the most interceptions in 2025 was Adrian Greene. The Stampeders cornerback used to be a teammate of Rourke’s, with Greene suiting up for three seasons with the Leos. Playing in only 13 games last season due to injury, Greene still finished with two touchdowns to go along with his six picks.

“He obviously had a really good year,” said Rourke.