Prediction Time: CFL.ca writers’ Week 1 picks

TORONTO — Football is back!

After six months without the CFL, the first game of the 2026 season gets underway this Thursday.

With the teams all starting with a fresh slate, so too are CFL.ca’s writers. Last year was one of the tightest races in writer picks history, with only a few games separating everyone throughout the entire season.

Our champion was Pat Steinberg (57-29), followed by Matt Cauz and Jamie Nye (tied at 56-30), Kristina Costabile (55-31) and Vicki Hall (54-32).

Who will wear the writer pick crown in 2026? We’ll find out soon enough.

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MONTREAL AT HAMILTON

Thursday, June 4

7:30 p.m. ET

TSN/RDS/CBSSN/CFL+

The opening game of the 2026 season features a rematch of the 2025 Eastern Final. Last November, at the same Hamilton Stadium as this week’s game, the Alouettes kicked a walk-off field goal to send the Tiger-Cats home and in turn, punched their ticket to the 112th Grey Cup. With an off-season to retool, Hamilton will hope to start their season better than the way they ended it. The Als, on the other hand, felt the sting of defeat in the Grey Cup, falling to the Roughriders in the championship game. Much like the Tabbies, Davis Alexander and co. will want to start their season by forgetting the heartbreak of how last year ended. Will Bo Levi Mitchell lead his team to redemption? Or will Montreal win another game in enemy territory? All of the writers except Jamie are rolling with the Ticats.

WRITERS PICK: 80% Hamilton

WINNIPEG AT CALGARY

Friday, June 5

9:00 p.m. ET

TSN/CBSSN/CFL+

Calgary finished the 2025 season third in the West and played in the Western Semi-Final against the BC Lions. Winnipeg was fourth in the West and crossed over into the East Division to play the Montreal Alouettes in the Eastern Semi-Final. Both teams made playoff exits in the first round. With a new season on the horizon, the Bombers kept the majority of their core intact, and also signed big names like offensive lineman Jarell Broxton, defensive lineman Jake Ceresna and receiver Tim White in free agency. The Stamps head into year two of Vernon Adams Jr. as their starting quarterback and with Jalen Philpot making a name for himself, plus the workhorse Dedrick Mills ready to build on his league-leading season, the sky is the limit for this offence. Only Matt is taking Winnipeg to win on the road this week.

WRITERS PICK: 80% Calgary

EDMONTON AT OTTAWA

Saturday, June 6

7:00 p.m. ET

TSN/RDS/CBSSN/CFL+

The final game of the opening week of the season features two teams that ended 2025 at the bottom of their respective divisions. The second half of the season was an improvement for the Elks, as Cody Fajardo and co. strung together wins and just missed out on the post-season. Can they carry that momentum into the 2026 campaign? As for the REDBLACKS, it’s now Jake Maier‘s team, as head coach and general manager Ryan Dinwiddie announced he’d be the starter for Ottawa at quarterback. That’s one of many changes the REDBLACKS have made in the nation’s capital, with plenty of free agent signings making a splash earlier this off-season. One thing is clear, Dinwiddie is making his mark on his new team. The pick makers are mostly siding with the visitors to start the campaign 1-0.

WRITERS PICK: 60% Edmonton