26 questions ahead of the 2026 CFL season

Ah, the eve of a new CFL season.

Anticipation is high, with hopes to match, across the league.

Questions, both small and large, both whispered and screamed, hang in the air like a thundering Jake Julien punt.

The answers will come, of course.

But for now, all we have are the beautiful possibilities of a brand new year.

Here are 26 questions for the ’26 season.

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IS A 6,000-YARD PASSING SEASON ON THE MENU?

The CFL has a plethora of teams with premier quarterbacking and an arsenal of very scary receivers and so do we get a 6,000-yard passing season for the first time since Anthony Calvillo (6,041) accomplished the feat with Montreal in 2004? And could Doug Flutie’s all-time single season record (6,619 as a BC Lion in 1991) be threatened? BC’s Nathan Rourke and Hamilton’s Bo Levi Mitchell come to mind straight away as possibilities but they are not the only quarterbacks with the weaponry to flirt with 6,000.

CAN THE ROUGHRIDERS KEEP THE BEAT GOING?

This is one of those age-old questions in professional sports. Can the reigning champions carry success over and into the following campaign? There’s always the question of being able to stay thirsty after drinking from the firehose of success. Then there’s the reality of saying “so long” to some key team members in free agency and the ‘Riders are no different, having lost linebacker A.J. Allen, DB/SAM C.J. Reavis and defensive end Habakkuk Baldonado to Ottawa as well as defensive end Malik Carney to Edmonton. But Saskatchewan does have much of their championship core returning. Can they do it all again?

CAN THE ALS KEEP THEIR MOST VALUABLE PLAYER IN THE LINE-UP?

All eyes will be on Montreal quarterback Davis Alexander in 2026 but not for performance-based reasons. He’s shown that he is one of the best QBs in the CFL when in the line-up. And therein lies the question. Without Alexander on the field in 2025, the Als’ offence sputtered and struggled greatly. With him on the field? A trip to the Grey Cup game. Montreal has fortified their back-up situation with the addition of Dustin Crum, but they’d like nothing more than to see if their starter can produce a full season of MOP-calibre play. Can Alexander enjoy 18 starts in 2026?

CAN THE ‘RUN-IT-BACK’ STAMPEDERS GALLOP ALL THE WAY TO A HOME GREY CUP?

Consistency, thy name is Stampeders. Almost the entire coaching staff is back for Calgary in 2026 and so is much of the team that returned to the playoffs last year after an 11-7 regular season, losing a close one to the Lions in the Western Semi-Final. Just the other day the Stamps were given a supersized boost when defensive lineman Jaylon Hutchings — who’d left in the off-season for an NFL contract — returned to Calgary, signing a new three-year contract. Are the Stamps on the way to a home-cooking 113th Grey Cup win?

ARE THE REDBLACKS POISED FOR A RENAISSANCE?

It’s been a blur of activity for the Ottawa REDBLACKS ever since they ended last year in last place with a record of 4-14. Luring Ryan Dinwiddie out of Toronto to take over as head coach/general manager was merely the start. A whole slew of impressive roster additions — including linebackers A.J. Allen, C.J. Reavis and Nyles Morgan as well as running back Greg Bell and receiver Ayden Eberhardt — seems to have Ottawa in a position to rise up in 2026. But can they? Will they?

CAN JAKE MAIER HANG ON TO THE QB1 TAG?

Further to the above question, Jake Maier has emerged as the starting quarterback for the REDBLACKS, being anointed by head coach Ryan Dinwiddie prior to Ottawa’s second preseason game. Incumbent Dru Brown — who suffered through an injury-plagued year in 2025 — has been dropped to QB2 but it seems he’s fine with being challenged like that. Brown turned in a terrific performance in that second tune-up game of Ottawa’s. Some call what the REDBLACKS are flirting with a ‘quarterback controversy.’ Others would call it having a couple of nice options. Will Maier be the man all the way through?

CAN THE ELKS COME OUT OF THE GATE FAST FOR A CHANGE?

On paper, the Edmonton Elks look like a team to be reckoned with in 2026, and the last half of the 2025 campaign sure had them looking like they were trending in the right direction. But we’ve said this kind of thing before and the Elks have started out the last five seasons with a combined record of 6-24, including 1-5 last season and 0-6 in both 2023 and 2024. With a talented defence and an offence steadied by having quarterback Cody Fajardo at the controls straight away, is the recipe in place for the Elks to start off with a few wins?

IS WYNTON PRECISELY WHAT THE TICATS NEED?

It’s not like the Ticats had a problem at middle linebacker last season. Devin Veresuk was a star in his rookie year, so much so that he was named the East’s best first-year player. But he signed on with the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts in the off-season and Hamilton has replaced him with Wynton McManis, who traded in his double blue in free agency. McManis, famously, has added more than just stellar on-field play in his time with both Calgary and then Toronto, winning three Grey Cups along the way. Will his leadership be a Ticat catalyst?

CAN THE BOMBERS RISE AGAIN?

After dominating the CFL in making five straight Grey Cup appearances — and finishing first in the West four straight times — the Winnipeg Blue Bombers slipped to fourth place in 2025, losing a crossover playoff game in Montreal. They return a lot of an aging core for this season, but have boosted the roster with free agent signings like receiver Tim White, defensive lineman Jake Ceresna, defensive back Jonathan Moxey, and left tackle Jarell Broxton. Will the Bombers return to their accustomed dominant position?

CAN A REUNION SPARK THE TORONTO D?

The Argos had a pretty ‘blah’ 2025 defensively, a year after being tremendously good at defending. Following their Grey Cup win in 2024, the team lost defensive lineman Ralph Holley and defensive backs DaShaun Amos and Robert Priester too. Now, in 2026, they’re all back in Toronto and so is SAM Adarius Pickett, who starred with Toronto in 2023 before heading to Ottawa as a free agent. Is the spice back?

CAN THE BROXTON VOID BE FILLED IN BC?

If Nathan Rourke and that BC offence are hoping for a banner 2026, then a pretty clean pocket is going to be necessary, although Rourke’s escape abilities might make that slightly less critical. Blind side protection, though, remains a must even if your QB has slippery skills and in losing left tackle Jarell Broxton to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in free agency, the Lions find themselves with big cleats to fill. Broxton wasn’t the 2025 All-CFL left tackle for nothin’. Is the blindside fortified?

CAN CARNEY FIRE UP THE EDMONTON SACK ATTACK?

Everybody loves a good pass rush. It helps the entirety of the defence so, so much. And sacks? Even better than plain old hurries. In 2025, the Edmonton Elks were second-last in the CFL in quarterback sacks, with just 24. In the off-season they signed defensive end Malik Carney who enjoyed a tremendous 2025 on the way to a Grey Cup with the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Can Carney’s propensity for disruption be the straw that stirs the drink for the Elks’ D?

IS THIS THE YEAR OF SEVEN?

BC returner Seven McGee went about his business in pretty great fashion in 2025, finishing seventh in combined yards without getting a solitary touch on offence. We hear talk out of the coast that the Lions might feature him a bit more from scrimmage this year and if so, that might lead to a monster year. Even if they don’t, McGee’s return numbers as a rookie (1,712 yards including a 93-yard punt return major) hint that even bigger stuff may be on the way. Will McGee be the league’s top combined yards man?

WHOSE COMEBACK IS THE COMEBACKIEST?

There’s a number of players looking to return to form after major injuries took them from the game for extended periods. Toronto quarterback Chad Kelly is back after missing the entire 2025 season, while Calgary receiver Reggie Begelton just about missed all of 2025 as well, injured in Week 2. His teammate, defensive end Folarin Orimolade is trying to return to play after exiting last season with an Achilles injury in September. Who gets back to form and dominates like they used to?

CAN WILLIE CATCH EDDIE?

Winnipeg defensive end Willie Jefferson is closing in on an incredible milestone of 100 career pass knockdowns. This would make him just the second man to reach the mark, the other being all-time leader Eddie Davis, who finished his career with 111. With 94 career pass rejections to his name, Jefferson would tie Davis if he were to reach 17 knockdowns in 2026. That’s one more than his league-leading total from a year ago. Can Willie swat down enough balls to take the all-time crown?

DID THE ALOUETTES MAKE THE RIGHT CHOICE?

In one of the biggest surprises of the off-season, the Montreal Alouettes released middle linebacker Darnell Sankey after two-and-a-half seasons of brilliant linebacker play. The reason? Sankey’s understudy, Geoffrey Cantin-Arku was exceptionally good in spot duty over two seasons. The Als are looking to Cantin-Arku to be their next great middle linebacker and have said they’re confident but they have hedged the bet by signing free agent tackling machine Micah Awe. Can Montreal’s combo in the middle effectively replace the man who was regarded as the heart and soul of the defence?

IS 1,000/1,000 IN THE CARDS?

Every once in awhile, we get a running back who seems to maybe have the ability to pull off a feat that’s never been done in the CFL; rush for 1,000 yards and catch passes for 1,000 more. Very few have gotten close, in fact. In 2026, one running back’s overall abilities just scream ‘1,000-1,000!’ It’s Edmonton’s Justin Rankin, who rushed for 1,013 yards last season and pulled in 56 passes for 713 yards, 655 of those yards coming after the catch. With high-percentage completions coming his way coupled with his ability to turn short passes into big chunks, will Rankin be the first Double-Grand Man?

CAN A NEW QUARTERBACK WHISPERER MAKE ‘BIG PLAY’ EVEN BIGGER?

In his first year as Calgary’s starting quarterback, Vernon Adams Jr. threw for 4,247 yards in 2025, ranking him fifth in the CFL. Adams was second in “Big Plays” (completions of 30 yards or more) with 31 and fired 21 touchdown passes. That last figure is one I’m sure he and the Stamps would like to see go higher in 2026. Enter new quarterbacks coach Jarious Jackson. Can he and Vernon write an offensive symphony together?

WHO’S D RULES THE ROOST?

Last season, the Saskatchewan Roughriders boasted the CFL’s best defence through most of the year, only to be caught by the Alouettes right at the season’s end, with Montreal topping the rankings when Week 21 came to a close. Will one of them be chart-toppers once again? Or will another unit prove itself to be stingiest in 2026?

WHAT DON’T WE KNOW?

Last season the likes of Winnipeg’s Trey Vaval, Edmonton’s Kenneth Logan Jr., Calgary’s Chris Fortin, Hamilton’s Devin Veresuk, and Toronto’s Derek Slywka were among those who emerged as stars. Each season, players who are previously unheralded or even completely unknown to CFL fans jump out as quick studies who end up being familiar faces before very long. Who will it be in 2026?

WILL ZACH BE BACK IN 2026?

Winnipeg quarterback Zach Collaros did not have what you’d call a banner year last season, throwing for just over 3,000 yards and 17 touchdowns, while having 16 passes intercepted. We’re told he’s looked pretty good in camp, and with perennial 1,000-yard receiver Tim White now in the Blue Bomber line-up, is Collaros primed for a bounce-back year?

CAN THE ‘RIDERS D-LINE STILL BE FIERCE?

Not only did the Saskatchewan Roughriders lose Malik Carney and Habakkuk Baldonado in free agency, Shane Ray and Aaron Patrick are also no longer with the team. Can the line absorb those losses and remain the potent force it was in 2025? Veteran James Vaughters will try to ensure that’s the case, signing on in free agency after a year in Winnipeg and three in Calgary.

CAN CODY AND MACK PICK UP WHERE THEY LEFT OFF?

Besides the release of Darnell Sankey, another Alouettes’ off-season surprise came with the release of receiver Austin Mack, who did not enjoy a banner 2025 season in Montreal but who’d been a big part of Montreal’s rise to a Grey Cup win in 2023. His quarterback that year? Cody Fajardo, who helped Mack to 1,154 receiving yards, as well as 104 more yards and a touchdown in the Grey Cup game. Will it be like the two have never been apart?

CAN THE LIONS AND ARGOS MAKE HAY AWAY FROM HOME?

With the World Cup being hosted, in part, in Toronto and Vancouver, both the Argos and Lions will start the season away from their usual home fields while world soccer supremacy is being contested. The Lions will play five games before returning to BC Place while the Argos will play seven before they land again at BMO Field. Can they get back home with tales of audacious road conquests?

WHOSE FREE AGENCY FACES PAY OFF THE MOST?

Across the league, we have familiar faces in new places. Can Darnell Sankey push the BC defence higher? Will Adarius Pickett jumpstart the Argo defence? Will Tyreik McAllister turbocharge Calgary’s special teams and offence? Will Jake Ceresna go sack-happy in Winnipeg? Will Wynton McManis have his best year yet, in Hamilton? Is DeVonte Dedmon a better fit to return kicks in Montreal? Or does James Letcher Jr. prove ‘em wrong by being even better in Saskatchewan? Will Greg Bell make the REDBLACKS a rushing powerhouse? Do Brendan Bordner, Jordan Murray and Coulter Woodmansey complete Edmonton’s O-line transformation into a pocket-protecting fortress?

HOW DOES IT ALL END?

Are we talking drought-ender for Hamilton? Breakthrough for BC? Repeat for Saskatchewan? Storybook turnaround for Ottawa? Something else entirely? We’ll have to wait and see when Grey Cup Sunday arrives on November 15th, in Calgary. Happy kickoff, football fans. Enjoy the ride.