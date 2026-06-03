3 Canadian stars earning major respect from their CFL peers

TORONTO — Canadian talent continues to shine across the CFL, and a few players have clearly caught the attention of their peers.

At the CFL’s content capture in April, CFL.ca asked players around the league which Canadian stars stand out most to them. While the answers weren’t part of a formal ranking, several names quickly emerged thanks to their production, consistency and impact on winning.

Whether it’s a Grey Cup hero, an award-winning quarterback or one of the league’s top defensive playmakers, these Canadians are earning respect from some of the CFL’s biggest stars.

Fans won’t have to wait long to watch one of these players in action. Adrian Greene and the Stampeders open their season against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Friday, June 5 at McMahon Stadium (9:00 p.m. ET). Meanwhile, Samuel Emilus and the Roughriders host Nathan Rourke and the Lions in one of the most anticipated matchups of Week 2 on June 13 at Mosaic Stadium.

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SAMUEL EMILUS | RECEIVER | SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

If there was one Canadian player who came up more than once, it was Samuel Emilus.

Montreal receiver Tyson Philpot pointed to Emilus’ consistency and work ethic as reasons he’s become one of the CFL’s premier pass-catchers.

“Samuel Emilus,” said Philpot. “I think that’s somebody that every year is consistent. Every year he shows why he got paid, why he’s the number one receiver over there. That’s somebody I trained with in the off-season. I see the work he puts in, and he deserves everything.”

Tyson’s brother, Calgary receiver Jalen Philpot, went even further.

“Let’s go Samuel Emilus,” said Philpot. “He’s easily one of the best receivers in this league. You can argue he’s the best receiver in this league, Canadian or American. Big-play guy, yards after catch, he does it all.”

It’s hard to argue with the praise. Despite appearing in just seven regular season games in 2025, Emilus recorded 588 receiving yards and two touchdowns before elevating his game when it mattered most. The Roughriders receiver posted 208 receiving yards across the Western Final and 112th Grey Cup and was named Most Valuable Canadian in Saskatchewan’s championship victory.

Already regarded as one of the CFL’s top Canadian players, Emilus continues to strengthen his case as one of the league’s elite receivers, regardless of nationality. His strong play landed him the 19th spot on TSN’s top 50 CFL players for 2026. Fans can watch the receiver take the field for his first regular season match of 2026 in Week 2, when the Riders host the Lions at Mosaic Stadium on June 13.

ADRIAN GREENE | DEFENSIVE BACK | CALGARY STAMPEDERS

After an All-CFL campaign that saw him emerge as one of the league’s top defensive backs, Adrian Greene is earning recognition from opponents around the league.

Tyson Philpot highlighted Greene’s breakout season and expects the Calgary defensive back to keep building on it.

“I’ll go Adrian Greene,” said Philpot. “Another Canadian guy that popped onto the scene last year with his All-CFL season. With the most interceptions, I expect nothing less than for him to continue doing great things for the CFL and for his team.”

Greene backed up that praise with one of the most productive seasons of any defensive back in the CFL. Despite missing time and not playing a full season, his six interceptions tied for the league lead and helped establish him as one of the game’s premier ball hawks.

Still in the early stages of his career, Greene has quickly become one of the top Canadian defenders in the league and a key piece of Calgary’s secondary.

Greene was ranked 48th on TSN’s top 50 CFL players for 2026. Catch the defensive back in action on Friday against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

NATHAN ROURKE | QUARTERBACK | BC LIONS

Nathan Rourke‘s reputation extends far beyond Canadian circles.

When asked which players stand out around the CFL, Montreal quarterback Davis Alexander immediately pointed to the BC Lions star.

“I’ve got a ton of respect for Nathan Rourke,” said Alexander. “He’s a stud quarterback, in my opinion. The best quarterback in the league.”

Rourke’s 2025 campaign certainly supports that argument. The Lions quarterback captured both Most Outstanding Player and Most Outstanding Canadian honours after putting together one of the most dominant seasons in recent memory.

The 28-year-old threw for 5,290 yards and 31 touchdowns while adding 564 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns on the ground, showcasing the dual-threat ability that has made him one of the CFL’s most exciting players, while also earning him the top spot on TSN’s top 50 CFL players for 2026.

Already one of the faces of the league, Rourke continues to set the standard for Canadian quarterbacks and remains one of the CFL’s most impactful players entering 2026.

The pivot makes his 2026 regular season debut in Week 2 when the Lions travel to Regina to face the Roughriders on June 13.