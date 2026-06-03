3 storylines to watch in Week 1

The 2026 season is finally here!

The long winter is over and we are getting ready to watch some CFL football this week.

There may only be three games this week, with three teams on a bye, but the excitement is still overflowing. From a new starting quarterback in Ottawa to keeping an eye on the middle linebackers in Hamilton and Montreal, there’s no shortage of interesting things to keep a close eye on.

With that said, here are three storylines to watch in Week 1.

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KEEPING AN EYE ON THE MIDDLE LINEBACKERS

Montreal at Hamilton | Thursday, June 4 | 7:30 p.m. ET | TSN/RDS/CBSSN/CFL+

Hamilton made a splash during free agency in February, signing star middle linebacker Wynton McManis. With last year’s East Division Most Outstanding Rookie Devin Veresuk heading to the NFL, the signing not only filled the hole that the first-year star left, but also immediately added a sideline-to-sideline playmaker to Brent Monson’s defence.

However, it’ll be at least a week before McManis makes his Ticats debut. The linebacker was listed as out on the team’s official injury report, as he deals with a knee injury. Ryan Baker will start in his place to try to contain both Davis Alexander and the Als offence. Baker was selected by the Tiger-Cats in the fifth round, 43rd overall, in the 2024 CFL Canadian Draft and appeared in all regular season games in 2025, tallying nine defensive tackles and 11 special teams tackles. He also added a special teams tackle in the Eastern Final.

On the other side of the matchup, with the Als letting Darnell Sankey depart and join the BC Lions, it’ll be Geoffrey Cantin-Arku ready to step up and take on a bigger role in the Als defence. This will be his first test as the true starter at middle linebacker as he looks to use his versatility and mobility however Noel Thorpe sees fit in his defensive schemes this season.

In a matchup between two elite defences, the team that gets steadier play at middle linebacker may be the one that comes out on top in this season-opening matchup.

CAN WINNIPEG HANDLE CALGARY’S PASS RUSH?

Winnipeg at Calgary | Friday, June 5 | 9:00 p.m. ET | TSN/CBSSN/CFL+

While Winnipeg’s Brady Oliveira and Calgary’s Vernon Adams Jr. are sure to make sparks fly on Friday night, the battle in the trenches between these two teams may be just as electric.

Defensive lineman Jaylon Hutchings returns to Calgary, signing a new three-year deal with the Stamps earlier this week. He was a significant piece of Calgary’s pass rush in 2025, tallying eight sacks on the year. Reports from Calgary indicate that defensive lineman Folarin Orimolade is set to return to the lineup after missing the second half of the 2025 season with a torn Achilles.

Orimolade is a key piece returning to action, as Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros believes the defensive end is one of the best in the CFL.

“To me, he’s been very underrated over the years,” Collaros told me earlier this off-season. “Because his sack totals have never been the top, probably, but he’s always the guy who’s affecting everything and you have to account for him.”

Winnipeg upgraded their offensive line this off-season, signing prized free agent Jarell Broxton. He’ll have his first big test in Bomber blue and gold this week as he looks to slow down the projected starting four in Hutchings, Orimolade, Clarence Hicks and Miles Brown and protect his quarterback.

JAKE MAIER IS THE GUY IN OTTAWA

Edmonton at Ottawa | Saturday, June 6 | 7:00 p.m. ET | TSN/RDS/CBSSN/CFL+

Head coach and general manager Ryan Dinwiddie dropped perhaps the biggest news of the preseason before Ottawa’s second and final exhibition game last week. He told reporters that it would be Jake Maier commanding the huddle for his squad this season, taking the reins for the REDBLACKS and not the assumed starter heading into 2026, Dru Brown.

Maier had an impressive REDBLACKS debut in his team’s first preseason win against the Alouettes, connecting on 10 of 14 passes for two touchdowns and no interceptions. Brown countered with his own tidy outing a week later, connecting on seven of eight passes for 69 yards and two majors.

Committing to Maier could mean Dinwiddie and the REDBLACKS are hoping for consistency at the quarterback position this season as Ottawa looks to take the next step in the East. Brown missed seven games last season due to injury, while Maier has been available for all 18 regular season games in four-straight seasons (2022-2025).

With Ottawa completely overhauling their roster this off-season, expectations are high in the nation’s capital, and stability and consistency at the quarterback position can only help.