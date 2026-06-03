47 officials to take the field in 2026

TORONTO — The upcoming season will see 47 members of the Canadian Professional Football Officials Association take the field to oversee action in the Canadian Football League (CFL).

Following a lengthy career, Murray Clarke officiated his final game on May 23, presiding over the preseason contest in Langford, B.C. The Victoria native served as an official for 605 CFL games.

Six officials are looking to reach the century mark, while the trio of Blair Brown (199), Chris Shapka (191) and Pierre Laporte (192) are expected to reach 200 and Jason Maggio (391) and Rob Skaggs (384) are headed towards their 400th contests.

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2026 CFL OFFICIATING ROSTER

(Name | No. | Hometown | CFL games officiated)