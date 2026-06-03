5 CFL Weekly Fantasy sleepers you need in your lineup in Week 1

Week 1 of the CFL Weekly Fantasy season kicks off on Thursday, June 4, when the Montreal Alouettes travel to Hamilton to face the Tiger-Cats at Hamilton Stadium.

We’ve changed things up with our coverage, as this year, we will focus on finding some of the best sleepers who can propel fantasy users to a successful week. Everyone can start Nathan Rourke or Eugene Lewis, yet it’s the players flying under the radar who will make you look good.

CFL WEEKLY FANTASY

» Play CFL Weekly Fantasy now on CFL Game Zone

» CFL Fantasy Guide: Everything you need to know

» CFL Fantasy 101: East Division must-drafts, value picks and more

» CFL Fantasy 101: West Division must-drafts, value picks and more

JERRETH STERNS | RECEIVER | MONTREAL ALOUETTES

Montreal at Hamilton | Thursday, June 4 | 7:30 p.m. ET | TSN/RDS/CBSSN/CFL+

$7,200 Salary

Having averaged 42 receptions in his first three seasons in the league, Jerreth Sterns has been a reliable target who found his way to the Alouettes after stints with the Riders and Blue Bombers. While he’s not going to top Tyson Philpot or Tyler Snead, Sterns should become a popular choice for Davis Alexander when needed.

We don’t think it will take long for Sterns to step into that role, as the Eastern Final rematch should pick up where it left off: a tight contest that comes down to the final minutes of play. If so, look for Sterns to eclipse his projected total of 8.4 fantasy points. Don’t be too surprised if Sterns immediately endears himself to the Montreal faithful by finding the end zone.

JAKE MAIER | QUARTERBACK | OTTAWA REDBLACKS

Edmonton at Ottawa | Saturday, June 6 | 7:00 p.m. ET | TSN/RDS/CBSSN/CFL+

$10,000 Salary

Oh, Jake Maier will hurdle his projected total of 5.6 fantasy points as he gets first dibs to see just how improved the Elks’ defence truly is. Edmonton ranked near the bottom in most defensive categories in 2025, but the REDBLACKS lacked big-play potential, hence the additions of 1,000-yard rusher Greg Bell and receiver Ayden Eberhardt, who led the league in yards per catch.

Lest we forget, Ottawa still has East Division All-CFL receivers Justin Hardy and Eugene Lewis, and you have to believe Kalil Pimpleton will bounce back after a disappointing season. Maier surprised many by winning the starting job over Dru Brown in training camp and will use Week 1 to make his pivot-friendly salary show why the REDBLACKS chose him.

JOHNNY AUGUSTINE | RUNNING BACK | HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

Montreal at Hamilton | Thursday, June 4 | 7:30 p.m. ET | TSN/RDS/CBSSN/CFL+

$2,500 Salary

After backing up Greg Bell last season, Johnny Augustine gets the opportunity to replace him now that Bell is in Ottawa. Augustine has a career average of 5.3 yards per carry and gets his first extensive look as the lead back. At a CFL Weekly Fantasy minimum salary, the initial expectations are modest, as the risk of either Ante Milanovic-Litre and/or Larry Rountree III cutting into Augustine’s touches is something to consider. Rountree III was also listed by Hamilton as the starter for Thursday.

That said, gambling on Augustine can be worth the play as the Ticats will be able to use him as an element of surprise against the Alouettes’ defence. He’s projected at just 4.1 fantasy points, yet the room is there for Augustine to give fantasy users 10-12 FP.

TOMMY NIELD | RECEIVER | WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

Winnipeg at Calgary | Friday, June 5 | 9:00 p.m. ET | TSN/CBSSN/CFL+

$8,300 Salary (at Calgary, Friday)

The Western Final hero should immediately insert himself into a revamped Bombers’ passing game that also added Tim White while having a full season of Ontaria Wilson. Zach Collaros had up-and-down numbers in three games against the Stampeders in 2025 (three touchdowns, four interceptions), so this will be a quick test to see if the future Hall of Famer has a rebound campaign in him.

A Collaros comeback will depend on Tommy Nield, who is projected for 11.3 fantasy points. Winnipeg will be counting on Nield to be the downfield threat that former All-CFL receiver Dalton Schoen filled, setting the stage for a career year for the former Roughriders standout. Nield fits as a good WR2 or a solid Flex play for Week 1 lineups.

KERIC WHEATFALL | RECEIVER | HAMILTON TIGER-CATS