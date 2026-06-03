Three players fined for actions in preseason
TORONTO – The Canadian Football League (CFL) Department of Health, Safety and Integrity manages league discipline, while the Office of the Commissioner oversees suspendible offences.
The Department – which includes Chief Football Operations Officer Greg Dick, Vice-President of Officiating Darren Hackwood, Associate Vice-President of Football Operations Ryan Janzen and Associate Vice-President of Health and Safety Eric Noivo – has issued three fines from the preseason.
- Calgary offensive lineman D’Antne Demery has been fined for striking Saskatchewan defensive lineman Desmond Evans on May 18.
- Edmonton defensive lineman Richard Jibunor has been fined for delivering a low hit on Calgary quarterback Ben Wooldridge on May 29.
- Edmonton defensive lineman Gavin Meyer has been fined for unnecessary roughness against Calgary kicker Dawson Hodge on May 29.
Per CFL policy, the league does not announce:
- Amounts of player fines
- Discipline related to dress code violations
- Discipline involving teams or staff
- Discipline involving players who have been released