Toronto at Hamilton in Week 7 shifts to 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff

TORONTO — The Week 7 Canadian Football League (CFL) matchup between the Toronto Argonauts and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Saturday, July 18, will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET.

The upcoming season will open on June 4 with a rematch of the 2025 Eastern Final as the Montreal Alouettes visit Hamilton. The complete 2026 season schedule is available here.

REVISED WEEK 7 SCHEDULE