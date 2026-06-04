3 keys to victory for Winnipeg, Calgary in Week 1

CALGARY — The first Friday Night Football game of the season pits the Winnipeg Blue Bombers against the Calgary Stampeders at McMahon Stadium.

Winnipeg is eyeing a better season after finishing 10-8 and failing to advance to the Grey Cup for the first time since 2018.

After taking a step forward with an 11-7 record in 2025, a win over a division rival would serve as a strong start to the new campaign for Calgary.

Four points separated first from fourth in the West Division last season, proving early wins can make a big difference.

Here’s three keys to victory for both teams ahead of Friday’s 9:00 p.m. ET kickoff which can be watched on TSN in Canada, on CBSSN in the U.S., and on CFL+ internationally.

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WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

1. WHAT CAN ZACH COLLAROS BRING?

At 37 years old, what version of Zach Collaros can head coach Mike O’Shea expect? Aside from staying healthy, taking care of the football is a top priority for the veteran pivot as he’s coming off a season where he threw a career-high 16 interceptions. Can Collaros get back to the 4,000-plus passing yard quarterback he was from 2022-24? It needs to start on Friday night.

2. KEEPING COLLAROS ON HIS FEET

Part of Collaros’ success is dependent on those in front of him. The Bombers went out and signed All-CFL offensive lineman Jarell Broxton to make life difficult on opposing teams at the line of scrimmage.

3. OL’ RELIABLE BRADY OLIVEIRA

If in doubt, watch for O’Shea to give the ball to running back Brady Oliveira. Oliveira is on a streak of four-straight seasons in which he’s rushed for over 1,000 yards and is a steadying presence for a team hoping to get off to a quick start.

CALGARY STAMPEDERS

1. CAN THE DEFENCE KEEP DOING IT?

With Collaros’ potential turnover issues, all eyes will be on a Stampeders defence that finished with a plus-nine turnover ratio in 2025. Head coach Dave Dickenson should rely on veterans Adrian Greene, Derrick Moncrief and Damon Webb to set the tone in the secondary.

2. DEDRICK MILLS ENCORE

Running back Dedrick Mills has improved his rushing yard total in each of the four seasons he’s played in the CFL, including leading the league last season. There’s going to be no sneaking up on anyone this time around and the Bombers will be ready with some experience up front led by defensive linemen Jake Ceresna and Willie Jefferson.

3. RECEIVING CORPS

With top receiver Reggie Begelton opening the season on the six-game injured list with a knee injury, it’s up to Dejon Brissett, Tevin Jones and Jalen Philpot to pick up the slack in support of quarterback Vernon Adams Jr.

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