3 stats that defined Montreal’s Week 1 win over Hamilton

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HAMILTON — The Montreal Alouettes clawed back to beat the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, 30-27, Thursday evening at Hamilton Stadium.

Trailing multiple times, the Alouettes showed their patented resilience as they took the 2026 season opener. The Davis Alexander-led offence was firing on all cylinders despite three offensive starters getting injured in the first half. It wasn’t just the offence that was clicking, as the Als’ defence had two massive momentum changers from defensive back Robert Kennedy III.

CFL.ca brings you three key stats from the Montreal Alouettes win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in Week 1.

FROM STATS TO IMPACT

» Alouettes open 2026 CFL season with overtime win over Tiger-Cats

» Depth Charts: MTL | HAM

» Hamilton, Montreal by the numbers

» CFL x World Vision Partnership Hub

» About World Vision Canada

2 – FORCED TURNOVERS

Robert Kennedy III was the defensive leader for the Alouettes Thursday evening. The defensive back scored a pivotal pick six in the third quarter to flip the momentum and get the Als back to within one score. He followed that up with a forced fumble in overtime that led to a José Maltos Díaz game winning field goal. The 26-year-old American also had one tackle on the night.

163 – TYLER SNEAD RECEIVING YARDS

Tyler Snead was Alexander’s favourite target on the evening, tallying a game-high 163 receiving yards on nine receptions. The wideout added one touchdown and was targeted 13 times. Cole Spieker went down with an injury in the first quarter and Snead stepped up to take the reigns of the Als’ wide receiver corps. Tyson Philpot played a pivotal role as well, snagging a spectacular touchdown grab, while having 76 yards in seven receptions.

12 – STRAIGHT REGULAR SEASON WINS FOR ALEXANDER

Although Alexander said it wasn’t a big deal in his post-game interview, the Montreal signal caller has extended his unbeaten stretch as a starter to 12 games to begin his CFL career. While the 27-year-old American is still stinging from their 112th Grey Cup loss, he put on a performance that showed he can lead them right back this year.

Alexander threw for 336 yards and added two touchdown passes in the 30-27 victory. Fully recovered from a hamstring tear that hampered him last season and in the Grey Cup showdown, the second-year starter is starting the 2026 campaign strong.