8 players who were overlooked on TSN’s top 50 CFL players for 2026

You will never garner 100 per cent support from the fans or the players when it comes to TSN’s top 50 CFL players list.

If you can manage to get even a slight majority approval rating from the population, consider that a job well done. CFL fans can get emotional about which strongside linebacker you have at No. 44.

So now that we got the nice part out of the way … can you believe who they left off the list!?! Do they even watch the games?

All right, that may be a wee bit too harsh, these lists are hard to do. In that spirit I would like to humbly put forth a group of players who easily could have made this list. The fact that some of these names were left off speaks more to the overall level of talent in the league.

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JONAH TAVAI | DEFENSIVE LINEMAN | BC LIONS

As long as Jonah Tavai is healthy I guarantee you will see the Lions lineman on this list next year. There were not many interior defensive linemen who put up five sacks and five tackles for losses in 2025. Tavai put up those numbers in just 13 games along with 26 tackles. The Pro Football Focus darling, Jonah was productive in the playoffs as well, registering a sack in the Lions 33-30 Western Semi-Final win over the Calgary Stampeders.

LIRIM HAJRULLAHU | KICKER | TORONTO ARGONAUTS

I know some of you expected to see José Maltos Díaz here after he led the CFL in scoring, but I’m giving the nod to Lirim Hajrullahu. The Argonauts kicker wasn’t just productive, he was asked to make some of the toughest kicks in the league. Hajrullahu led the CFL with 25 field goals from 40-plus yards, six more than any other kicker, and was the only player to surpass 2,000 total yards on made field goals. When Toronto needed points from long range, Hajrullahu consistently delivered.

KALIL PIMPLETON | RECEIVER/RETURNER | OTTAWA REDBLACKS

I shall continue to stick up for special teams. One of the most explosive players in the league, Kalil Pimpleton was second in total yards. In a narrow 30-27 Week 11 loss in Winnipeg, Pimpleton racked up 285 total yards. With DeVonte Dedmon now in Montreal, Pimpleton could be called on to assume an even greater responsibility. The REDBLACKS added receiver Ayden Eberhardt this off-season, but I expect Pimpleton will again flirt with 1,000 yards.

JAVON LEAKE | RUNNING BACK/RETURNER | EDMONTON ELKS

My run of special teamers continues. If Pimpleton made the list, how could I leave off the player who actually led the CFL in combined yardage with 2,424 yards? Javon Leake’s rushing totals were down with the emergence of Justin Rankin, but he still is that home run threat who can turn a simple play into a 50-yard gain.

QUINTON BARROW | OFFENSIVE LINEMAN | HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

The Tiger-Cats right tackle is one of the big reasons why Bo Levi Mitchell was your CFL leader with 626 pass attempts. Quinton Barrow started every game, earning him an East Division All-CFL nomination. According to the much smarter than me people at Pro Football Focus, the 25-year-old was the second-best run-blocker among all CFL offensive tackles.

GREG BELL | RUNNING BACK | OTTAWA REDBLACKS

I had to double check the Top-50 list to make sure that I just didn’t miss seeing Greg Bell’s name. In 15 games Bell put up career highs in just about every important category, with 1,038 rushing yards on 184 carries and 62 receptions for 426 receiving yards. I feel like we should find room for one of the best running backs in the East.

TARVARUS MCFADDEN | DEFENSIVE BACK | TORONTO ARGONAUTS

Tarvarus McFadden was the trickiest player for this exercise. The Argonauts defensive back tied for the lead in interceptions with six and set a career high with 43 tackles, earning East Division All-CFL honours in the process. Those are typically the credentials of a player who finds his way onto a top 50 list. The only thing working against McFadden may have been Toronto’s overall defensive performance, as the Argonauts allowed the most offensive points, passing touchdowns and yards per play in the league. Even so, McFadden’s individual play was worthy of recognition.

JUSTIN LAWRENCE | OFFENSIVE LINEMAN | MONTREAL ALOUETTES

Four different quarterbacks started a game for the Alouettes last season. Naturally, that meant their team offensive numbers were down across the board. Despite so much chaos from the game’s most important position, Justin Lawrence continued to play at an All-CFL level. Lawrence rarely misses a game, has been a part of three Grey Cup-winning teams and is a strong season away from getting back on this list in 2027.