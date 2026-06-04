Als open 2026 CFL season with overtime win over Ticats

HAMILTON — The Montreal Alouettes showcased their trademark resilience on Thursday night, rallying from behind to defeat the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 30-27 in overtime at Hamilton Stadium in the opening game of the 2026 CFL season.

Trailing 24-10 midway through the third quarter, Davis Alexander and the Alouettes mounted a furious comeback. The turning point came when defensive back Robert Kennedy III jumped a pass from Bo Levi Mitchell and returned it 54 yards for a touchdown, igniting Montreal’s rally and swinging momentum firmly in the visitors’ favour.

Alexander then delivered one of the game’s signature plays, dropping a perfectly placed back-shoulder pass into the hands of Tyson Philpot for a touchdown that brought the Alouettes all the way back. Hamilton responded with a field goal to regain a 27-24 lead, but Montreal had one more answer.

With less than two minutes remaining, Alexander engineered a clutch drive to keep the Alouettes alive. The quarterback converted both a third-and-10 and a third-and-one during the march, helping Montreal move into scoring range and force overtime, where the visitors completed the comeback victory.

In the extra frame, defensive back Kabion Ento delivered the decisive play, forcing a Hamilton fumble to give the Alouettes possession. Moments later, José Maltos Díaz connected on the game-winning field goal to complete Montreal’s dramatic comeback victory.

Overall, Alexander threw for 336 yards and two touchdown passes to receivers Tyler Snead and Tyson Philpot. The victory also added another chapter to Alexander’s remarkable start as a CFL quarterback. The 27-year-old improved to 12-0 in regular season starts, extending the longest winning streak to begin a career by a quarterback in CFL history.

Mitchell finished with 307 yards and one interception.

The game also featured former Hamilton receiver Brandon Banks being surprised with the announcement that he will become a member of the Canadian Football Hall of Fame (CFHOF) and Museum’s Class of 2026.

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SCORING PLAYS

Jake Dolegala one-yard touchdown run (10:42, Q1) | HAM 7, MTL 0

Marc Liegghio 28-yard field goal (14:00, Q2) | HAM 10, MTL 0

Davis Alexander 15-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Snead (11:05, Q2) | HAM 10, MTL 7

José Maltos Díaz 19-yard field goal (01:46, Q2) | HAM 10, MTL 10

Ante Milanovic-Litre one-yard touchdown run (00:04, Q2) | HAM 17, MTL 10

Keric Wheatfall four-yard touchdown (07:24, Q3) | HAM 24, MTL 10

Robert Kennedy III 54-yard interception return touchdown (04:26, Q3) | HAM 24, MTL 17

Davis Alexander six-yard touchdown pass to Tyson Philpot (12:16, Q4) | HAM 24, MTL 24

Marc Liegghio 37-yard field goal (08:23, Q4) | HAM 27, MTL 24

José Maltos Díaz 29-yard field goal (00:00, Q4) | HAM 27, MTL 27

José Maltos Díaz 17-yard field goal (OT) | MTL 30, HAM 27

NEXT UP

The Ticats now head to Winnipeg to face the Blue Bombers at Princess Auto Stadium on Thursday, June 11. The game marks the first time that receiver Tim White faces his former team after signing with the Blue Bombers in the off-season. The last time these two teams met was Week 17, 2025, when Winnipeg came away with a convincing 40-3 win over Hamilton.

The Alouettes meanwhile head home to host the Toronto Argonauts on Friday, June 12, in Week 2 action. The Argos will make their season debut after starting the year with a bye in Week 1. The Argonauts and the Alouettes last met in Week 16 of 2025, when a McLeod Bethel-Thompson-led squad helped Montreal come away with a 21-19 win.