Argos sign Global receiver Michael Buckley

TORONTO – The Toronto Argonauts Football Club announced today that they have signed Global receiver Michael Buckley.

Buckley (six-foot, 179 pounds) played 18 games across five seasons at the University of New Mexico (2021-2025).

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The Cabo San Lucas, Mexico native caught 15 passes for 176 yards for the Lobos.