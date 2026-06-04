Brandon Banks to be inducted into CFHOF and Museum’s Class of 2026

HAMILTON — Following a highly decorated career, Brandon Banks will take his rightful place amongst the Canadian Football League’s (CFL) all-time greats as a member of the Canadian Football Hall of Fame (CFHOF) and Museum’s Class of 2026.

Banks was surprised with the announcement during the 2026 season opener with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats playing host to the Montreal Alouettes on June 4. The prolific returner and celebrated receiver is the first of six inductees to be named to the Class of 2026. The remaining inductees will be unveiled in the coming weeks. Tickets to the Induction Ceremony on the evening of September 17 are on sale now.

“His numbers and accolades speak for themselves, but it’s Brandon’s lasting impact on the game that has earned him a place in history. His breathtaking speed defined him, but we’ll always be in awe of his passion, determination and drive,” said CFHOF Executive Director Eric Noivo.

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Known as Speedy for his fleetness of foot, Banks played in 127 games across nine seasons (2013-22) mainly with Hamilton and with Toronto in his final season. He holds the CFL record for missed field goal return touchdowns (five) and ranks third all-time with 13 kick-return majors. His standout 2019 campaign earned him Most Outstanding Player honours on the strength of league-leads – and career-highs – in receptions (112), receiving yards (1,550) and receiving touchdowns (13). He holds the Ticats’ all-time records in punt return yards, kickoff return yards and kick-return touchdowns.

The former Kansas State Wildcat was named Most Outstanding Special Teams Player in 2015, and he was selected to four All-CFL Teams and six All-CFL Divisional Teams. He appeared in five Grey Cups, capturing the 109th championship in 2022 with Toronto.

Banks and the Class of 2026 will be feted on the eve of the annual Hall of Fame Game with the Alouettes visiting the hometown Tiger-Cats on Friday, September 18. Tickets are available here.

The Canadian Football Hall of Fame and Museum, located on the fourth floor of Hamilton Stadium, operates as a non-profit registered charity. Since 1963, it has been home to more than 80,000 Canadian football artifacts, ranging from equipment and trophies to photos and videos, spanning the rich history of the game.