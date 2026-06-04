Receiver Brandon Banks signs one-day contract to retire with Hamilton

HAMILTON — Hamilton Tiger-Cats legend Brandon Banks has signed a one-day contract to retire in Black and Gold, the team announced on Thursday on social media.

Banks signed with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on September 30, 2013, and went on to have a stellar career with the Tabbies.

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SPEEDY B IS BACK! ⚡️ Ticats legend Brandon Banks has signed a one-day contract to officially retire in the Black & Gold. Join us at the Season Opener on Thursday, June 4, as we celebrate his career and legacy 👏 pic.twitter.com/TGEkMOPf2J — Hamilton Tiger-Cats (@Ticats) June 4, 2026

Banks spent eight seasons in Hamilton (’13-’21) playing 111 games while climbing the Tabbies franchise record books. Overall, the receiver/returner finished his Tiger-Cats career first in kick return yards (3,773), punt return yards (3,049), missed field goal return yards (779) and missed field goal return touchdowns (five), finishing second in total touchdowns (62), combined yards (13,686) and punt return touchdowns (seven) and inside the top eight in receptions (442), receiving yards (5,678) and receiving touchdowns (44).

Banks’ had a magical 2019 season leading the CFL in every major receiving category on route to 112 catches, 1,550 yards, 13 receiving touchdowns, and two missed field goal return touchdowns, a Most Outstanding Player Award and a trip to the 107th Grey Cup.

The playmaker joined the Toronto Argonauts in 2022, where he helped the Double Blue win the 109th Grey Cup.

Hamilton announced they are going to celebrate Banks’ career and legacy at the season opener on Thursday, June 4, when the Ticats face the Montreal Alouettes to kick off the 2026 CFL season.