Start vs. Sit: 2 CFL Weekly Fantasy calls for Week 1

With a new season comes a new set of CFL Weekly Fantasy questions.

Which stars will pick up where they left off? Which off-season additions will make an immediate impact? And which players might be worth avoiding until we get a better sense of how things are shaking out?

As CFL Weekly Fantasy returns for Week 1, we’re highlighting one player who should be in line for productive outings and one player who could face a tougher road to fantasy success.

CFL WEEKLY FANTASY

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START

JUSTIN RANKIN | RUNNING BACK | EDMONTON ELKS

Edmonton at Ottawa | Saturday, June 6 | 7:00 p.m. ET | TSN/RDS/CBSSN/CFL+

$15,000 salary

Let’s break the bank and build your Week 1 roster around one of the max salaried players in Justin Rankin, who flirted with becoming the league’s first 1,000-yard rusher and 1,000-yard receiver in the same season. Rankin had success against the REDBLACKS last season, running for 105 yards and a major in Week 5 and adding a touchdown in the Week 12 rematch despite managing just 36 yards on the ground.

The Elks are going to be creative about giving Rankin 18-20 touches, meaning his home run potential increases. No one had more big plays in 2025 than Rankin, and we’re betting the league’s most explosive back picks up where he left off last season.

SIT

ZACH COLLAROS | QUARTERBACK | WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

Winnipeg at Calgary | Friday, June 5 | 9:00 p.m. ET | TSN/CBSSN/CFL+

$12,200 salary

No team defined Zach Collaros’ 2025 struggles more than the Stamps. In three games against Calgary’s swarming defence, Collaros managed only a 3:4 TD:INT margin and averaged just 217.6 passing yards per game. The addition of receiver Tim White and having Ontaria Wilson for a full season are feathers in Collaros’ cap, but Friday will be a strong indication of where Collaros’ game is.

This feels like a game where Brady Oliveira will receive a heavy workload. Collaros will get him involved in the passing game, yet don’t count on the veteran pivot to deliver the kind of performance that made him a two-time Most Outstanding Player.