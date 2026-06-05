3 keys to victory for Edmonton, Ottawa in Week 1

OTTAWA — An inter-division matchup between the Edmonton Elks and Ottawa REDBLACKS wraps up Week 1 at TD Place in the nation’s capital on Saturday night.

No one needs to tell either of these teams about the importance of getting off to a good start, as both were on the outside looking in on the playoffs in 2025.

A victory would do wonders for early season confidence.

Here’s three keys to victory for both teams ahead of Saturday’s 7:00 p.m. ET kickoff which can be watched on TSN and RDS in Canada, on CBSSN in the U.S., and on CFL+ internationally.

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EDMONTON ELKS

1. RELY ON THE RUN GAME

The Elks have a game-breaker in the backfield in running back Justin Rankin. Rankin amassed 1,019 yards and nine touchdowns a season ago and will try to exploit a team that’s seen plenty of turnover.

2. CALMING EFFECT OF CODY FAJARDO

Second year head coach Mark Kilam can feel good about having a veteran quarterback at his disposal. Cody Fajardo also enters his second campaign in Edmonton and should feel more comfortable in his surroundings. He’ll also have a familiar weapon to work with in receiver Austin Mack, who signed with the Elks this off-season.

3. MAKE JAKE MAIER’S LIFE MISERABLE

Edmonton struggled to limit yardage in the air last season, so taking advantage of Jake Maier trying to find a rhythm with his new team will be important. Kilam turns to defensive backs Tyrell Ford and Kordell Jackson to anchor the secondary, with Jared Brinkman and newly acquired Malik Carney expected to cause issues up front.

OTTAWA REDBLACKS

1. THE RYAN DINWIDDIE ERA BEGINS

Head coach Ryan Dinwiddie will be at the helm of the REDBLACKS for the first time. The entire organization is hopeful a fresh set of eyes and new approach will help return the franchise to its winning ways. A victory in Game 1 would certainly help set the standard.

2. MAIER’S THE MAN, FOR NOW

The starting job under centre belongs to Maier, at least in Week 1. He had a front row seat to watch Trevor Harris lead the Saskatchewan Roughriders to the 112th Grey Cup, an experience which should prove valuable as he takes the reins in Ottawa. The rest of the team hopes he can return to the quarterback who threw for 4,244 in Calgary in 2023.

3. HOW DO THEY GEL?

There’s a lot of new faces on this roster, including Maier and his 2025 Grey Cup champion teammates in linebacker A.J. Allen and defensive back/linebacker C.J. Reavis. Defensive back Demerio Houston also joins the fold in hopes of helping turn things around. How well, and quickly, they can come together will be critical on Saturday night.

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