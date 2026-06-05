3 off-season moves to watch closely in Week 1

TORONTO — The off-season is full of optimism.

Free agents sign new contracts, coaches take on new challenges and teams reshape their rosters with the hope of changing their fortunes. But eventually, every move has to prove itself on the field.

With the 2026 CFL season underway, here are three off-season additions that will be under the spotlight as Week 1 continues.

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MALIK CARNEY | DEFENSIVE LINEMAN | EDMONTON ELKS

When Edmonton signed Malik Carney in free agency, the expectation was that he would help strengthen an already improving defensive front.

That responsibility could become even larger in Week 1.

The Elks will enter their season opener without defensive linemen Brandon Barlow, Silas Hubert and Darien Newell, all of whom were listed as out on the injury report. Their absences create an opportunity for Carney to make an immediate impact in his debut with the club.

The former Roughrider has established himself as one of the CFL’s most disruptive pass rushers and arrives in Edmonton after recording 16 sacks over the past two seasons. With Ottawa introducing a new-look offence led by Jake Maier, Carney’s ability to create pressure could play a significant role in determining how comfortable the REDBLACKS are in their season opener.

If Carney quickly settles into Edmonton’s defence, the Elks’ front could remain a strength despite the early injury challenges.

JAKE CERESNA | DEFENSIVE LINEMAN | WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

The Blue Bombers have rarely lacked star power on their defensive line, but adding Jake Ceresna gives Winnipeg another proven difference-maker in the trenches.

For the first time, opposing offences will have to deal with both Ceresna and Willie Jefferson lining up on the same front. Few defensive linemen have been more productive over the last several seasons than that duo, making Friday night’s matchup against Calgary one of the most intriguing storylines of opening weekend.

Ceresna’s impact extends beyond sacks. His ability to collapse the pocket from the interior can create opportunities for everyone around him, including Jefferson, whose pass-rushing ability has long made him one of the CFL’s most feared defenders.

A strong debut won’t guarantee anything over an 18-game season, but it could offer an early glimpse of just how dangerous Winnipeg’s defensive front can become.

RYAN DINWIDDIE | HEAD COACH/GENERAL MANAGER | OTTAWA REDBLACKS

No off-season addition may carry more significance than Ottawa’s decision to hand the keys to Ryan Dinwiddie.

The move signalled the beginning of a new chapter for the REDBLACKS after a disappointing 2025 season, and Dinwiddie’s influence can already be seen throughout the roster. Ottawa added several notable pieces during the off-season, including A.J. Allen and C.J. Reavis, while Jake Maier was named the club’s Week 1 starting quarterback.

While those players will all have important roles to play, Dinwiddie serves as the common thread connecting Ottawa’s transformation.

His track record speaks for itself. Dinwiddie helped guide Toronto to multiple Grey Cup appearances and championships, earning a reputation as one of the league’s most respected offensive minds along the way.

One game won’t define Ottawa’s season. But Week 1 offers the first opportunity to see what the new-look REDBLACKS will resemble under their new leadership, making Dinwiddie one of the most fascinating figures to watch all weekend.