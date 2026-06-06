3 stats that defined Edmonton’s Week 1 win over Ottawa

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OTTAWA — The Edmonton Elks rode the playmaking ability of Justin Rankin en route to a 29-21 season-opening win against the Ottawa REDBLACKS on Saturday evening.

Rankin came alive in the second half to push the Elks to their first season-opening victory since the 2019 season. Edmonton’s defence started the game in dominant fashion, while veteran Cody Fajardo managed the game in stormy conditions.

CFL.ca brings you three key stats from the Edmonton Elks’ win over the Ottawa REDBLACKS in Week 1.

FROM STATS TO IMPACT

» Justin Rankin runs wild, Elks defeat REDBLACKS to close out Week 1

» Depth Charts: EDM | OTT

» Edmonton, Ottawa by the numbers

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196 – JUSTIN RANKIN YARDS FROM SCRIMMAGE

Through the air and on the ground, Rankin continued to show off his big play ability on Saturday evening. The Elks’ star finished the contest with 102 rushing yards and 94 receiving on five catches.

After a solid first half, Rankin really started humming after the break. A 63-yard catch and run set up a Vincent Blanchard field goal early in the third. In the fourth, Rankin spun away from his markers and turned on the jets for a 61-yard touchdown to put his team in a 16-point lead.

4 – EDMONTON TAKEAWAYS

The Elks won the turnover battle 4-0 and three first half takeaways helped them get into the locker room with a lead they would not relinquish.

Early in the second, Max Duggan let the football slip away on a botched snap, with Kordell Jackson there to scoop it up. On Ottawa’s next possession, Daniel Adeboboye was stuffed on third-and-short, resulting in a turnover on downs. Back with the football, another fumble was lost by the REDBLACKS, as Elijah Collins had the ball poked away by Joel Dublanko.

100.9 – CODY FAJARDO PASSER RATING

With the rainy conditions not supporting a pass-heavy game script, Fajardo did what was asked of him at TD Place Stadium and let Rankin do the rest.

Fajardo finished 23-34 with 266 passing yards and a touchdown completion to Austin Mack. Other than the 63-yard play manufactured by Rankin, Fajardo’s only other big passing play came in the second quarter when he connected with TJ Luther on a 39-yard completion. On the following play, Fajardo delivered to Mack for the game’s first touchdown.