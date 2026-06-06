3 stats that defined Winnipeg’s Week 1 win over Calgary

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CALGARY — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers opened their season with a 30-28 thriller over the Calgary Stampeders on Friday night at McMahon Stadium, offering an early look at a division expected to be hyper-competitive in 2026.

What started as a showdown between two of the CFL’s top tailbacks quickly turned into a back-and-forth finish decided in the fourth quarter. Despite a late scare, the Bombers stayed poised and polished off a complete effort in dramatic fashion.

CFL.ca brings you three key stats from the Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ win over the Calgary Stampeders in Week 1.

FROM STATS TO IMPACT

» Bombers edge Stamps in season-opening thriller

» Depth Charts: WPG | CGY

» Winnipeg, Calgary by the numbers

» CFL x World Vision Partnership Hub

» About World Vision Canada

1:04 – TIME REMAINING ON BOMBERS’ GAME-WINNING DRIVE

After Vernon Adams Jr.’s late go-ahead touchdown, Zach Collaros had just over a minute to respond. Unfazed, the veteran wasted no time and zipped a 27-yard pass to Ontaria Wilson, setting up Sergio Castillo for a walk-off 38-yard field goal.

Collaros finished with modest passing numbers, but delivered when it mattered most on the final drive.

137 – BRADY OLIVEIRA TOTAL YARDS

It wasn’t just Collaros, Wilson and Castillo delivering the heroics. After Wilson’s initial gain on the game-winning drive, Brady Oliveira, with the entire stadium expecting the run, managed to find space for 13 more yards on two carries to make it an easier attempt for the kicker.

The former MOP finished the night with 113 rushing yards and 24 receiving on 18 touches, providing steady production from start to finish, including a 19-yard burst for the game’s opening touchdown.

17 – DEDRICK MILLS SECOND-HALF RUSHING YARDS

Dedrick Mills ran for 95 yards and a touchdown in the first half as Calgary controlled the ground game early. Out of the break, Jordan Younger’s group flipped the switch, tightened up, and held the 2025 rushing champion to 17 yards on five attempts.

Without Calgary’s run game setting the tone on early downs, Winnipeg’s pass rush came alive, and Willie Jefferson and Jake Ceresna combined for four sacks in the fourth quarter.