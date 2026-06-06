Justin Rankin runs wild, Elks defeat REDBLACKS to close out Week 1

OTTAWA — Edmonton Elks running back Justin Rankin picked up from where he left off in 2025 during his team’s season-opener on Sunday evening. Rankin finished just shy of 200 yards from scrimmage and scored a second-half touchdown to help the Elks to a 29-21 win over the Ottawa REDBLACKS in the nation’s capital.

The Elks got out to a 13-0 lead in wet and windy conditions thanks to an Austin Mack touchdown, his first major as an Elk after signing with club in the offseason. Daniel Adeboboye punched in a touchdown for the REDBLACKS as the hosts fought back late in the half to make it a three-point game.

Coming out of the break, the REDBLACKS couldn’t maintain the positive momentum they found right before heading into the locker room, putting up four consecutive punts to start the second half. On the other side, Rankin turned a simple check down into a massive 63-yard play early in the third, setting up his team for a field goal to widen the lead to six points. He started off the fourth with another massive play, beginning a rush with a spin move at the line of scrimmage before turning on the burners for a 61-yard score to make it 26-10.

Ottawa made it a one-score game late after a 12-yard touchdown for Justin Hardy was followed up by a successful two-point conversion, but Edmonton was able to survive for the 29-21 road result.

Cody Fajardo recorded career win number 50 with the result, improving his record to 10-1 against the REDBLACKS. He finished his outing with 266 passing yards and a touchdown, adding 11 yards on the ground to help Edmonton to their first season-opening win since 2019.

Edmonton registered four takeaways against Ottawa and didn’t turn the ball over themselves. Ottawa turned the ball over on three consecutive possessions in the first half.

Jake Maier passed for 203 yards and a touchdown in his REDBLACKS debut.

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SCORING PLAYS

Vincent Blanchard 12-yard field goal (3:27, Q1) | EDM 3, OTT 0

Cody Fajardo 10-yard touchdown pass to Austin Mack (9:02, Q2) | EDM 10, OTT 0

Vincent Blanchard 18-yard field goal (5:26, Q2) | EDM 13, OTT 0

Daniel Adeboboye one-yard touchdown run (2:27, Q2) | EDM 13, OTT 7

Brett Lauther 35-yard field goal (00:00, Q2) | EDM 13, OTT 10

Vincent Blanchard 11-yard field goal (10:15, Q3) | EDM 16, OTT 10

Vincent Blanchard 27-yard field goal (7:15, Q3) | EDM 19, OTT 10

Justin Rankin 61-yard run (10:55, Q4) | EDM 26, OTT 10

Brett Lauther 34-yard field goal (8:14, Q4) | EDM 26, OTT 13

Vincent Blanchard 44-yard field goal (4:11, Q4) | EDM 29, OTT 13

Jake Maier 12-yard touchdown pass to Justin Hardy (2:58, Q4) | EDM 29, OTT 19

NEXT UP

The Elks get their first bye of the 2026 season in Week 2 before their home opener on Saturday, June 20 when they host the Montreal Alouettes from Commonwealth Stadium. Edmonton defeated Montreal in their last meeting but dropped their four previous encounters prior to picking up that result in Week 10 of the 2025 season.

The REDBLACKS are also off in Week 2. They will stay in the nation’s capital where they will welcome the Toronto Argonauts for a Week 3 tilt on Saturday, June 20. The two East Division foes split their season series last year, with Ottawa getting a wild 46-42 win the last time the two teams met in Week 10.