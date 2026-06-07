CFL Injury Reports: Week 2

TORONTO — Week 2’s injury reports for all teams will be housed here and will be updated daily.

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HAMILTON TIGER-CATS AT WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

Thursday, June 11 | 8:30 p.m. ET | Princess Auto Stadium

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS PRACTICE DAY Player Name Position Injury SUN MON TUES Game Status Braxton Hill LB Calf Limited Chris Kolankowski OL Groin Limited Wynton McManis LB Knee DNP

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS PRACTICE DAY Player Name Position Injury SUN MON TUES Game Status

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers did not practice on June 7, 2026

TORONTO ARGONAUTS AT MONTREAL ALOUETTES

Friday, June 12 | 7:00 p.m. ET | Percival Molson Memorial Stadium

TORONTO ARGONAUTS PRACTICE DAY Player Name Position Injury MON TUES WED Game Status

MONTREAL ALOUETTES PRACTICE DAY Player Name Position Injury MON TUES WED Game Status

BC LIONS AT SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

Saturday, June 13 | 7:00 p.m. ET | Mosaic Stadium

BC LIONS PRACTICE DAY Player Name Position Injury TUES WED THURS Game Status