CFL Injury Reports: Week 2

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© 2026 CFL. All rights reserved.
TORONTO — Week 2’s injury reports for all teams will be housed here and will be updated daily.
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Thursday, June 11 | 8:30 p.m. ET | Princess Auto Stadium
|HAMILTON TIGER-CATS
|PRACTICE DAY
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|SUN
|MON
|TUES
|Game Status
|Braxton Hill
|LB
|Calf
|Limited
|Chris Kolankowski
|OL
|Groin
|Limited
|Wynton McManis
|LB
|Knee
|DNP
|WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS
|PRACTICE DAY
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|SUN
|MON
|TUES
|Game Status
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers did not practice on June 7, 2026
Friday, June 12 | 7:00 p.m. ET | Percival Molson Memorial Stadium
|TORONTO ARGONAUTS
|PRACTICE DAY
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|MON
|TUES
|WED
|Game Status
|MONTREAL ALOUETTES
|PRACTICE DAY
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|MON
|TUES
|WED
|Game Status
Saturday, June 13 | 7:00 p.m. ET | Mosaic Stadium
|BC LIONS
|PRACTICE DAY
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|TUES
|WED
|THURS
|Game Status
|SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS
|PRACTICE DAY
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|TUES
|WED
|THURS
|Game Status