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Injury Reports June 7, 2026

CFL Injury Reports: Week 2

Geoff Robins/CFL.ca

TORONTO — Week 2’s injury reports for all teams will be housed here and will be updated daily.

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HAMILTON TIGER-CATS AT WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

Thursday, June 11 | 8:30 p.m. ET | Princess Auto Stadium

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS PRACTICE DAY
Player Name Position Injury SUN MON TUES Game Status
Braxton Hill LB Calf Limited
Chris Kolankowski OL Groin Limited
Wynton McManis LB Knee DNP

 

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS PRACTICE DAY
Player Name Position Injury SUN MON TUES Game Status

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers did not practice on June 7, 2026

TORONTO ARGONAUTS AT MONTREAL ALOUETTES

Friday, June 12 | 7:00 p.m. ET | Percival Molson Memorial Stadium

TORONTO ARGONAUTS PRACTICE DAY
Player Name Position Injury MON TUES WED Game Status

 

MONTREAL ALOUETTES PRACTICE DAY
Player Name Position Injury MON TUES WED Game Status

 

BC LIONS AT SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

Saturday, June 13 | 7:00 p.m. ET | Mosaic Stadium

BC LIONS PRACTICE DAY
Player Name Position Injury TUES WED THURS Game Status

 

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS PRACTICE DAY
Player Name Position Injury TUES WED THURS Game Status

 